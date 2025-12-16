Maizon Opens, Delivering Elevated Interiors to Durham

Maizon, Lobby Maizon, Breezeway Maizon, Club Lounge

One Line Design Studio explores new city with latest multifamily project.

This project allowed us the opportunity to expand our vision for the Client in a different direction.” — Susan LaFleur, Co-Founder

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Line Design Studio, a boutique interior design firm, announces the completion of Maizon, a multi-family project located in the rapidly growing city of Durham, North Carolina. One Line was commissioned by ZOM Living, one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, as they expand their presence into the North Carolina region. Maizon breathes life into Durham with One Line thoughtfully crafting the details, materials, and artistic elements that define the property’s unique character.

To reflect Durham’s blend of organic charm and its increasingly industrial, urban energy, the One Line team layered natural textures with modern finishes. Their leader-led design approach ensured that each piece of fine art, custom furnishing, and interior element was intentionally selected and paired to support the project’s overarching narrative.

“This project was unique for our team, having mainly worked on projects in already developed major cities, such as Miami and DC. This project allowed us the opportunity to expand our vision for the Client in a different direction,” noted Susan LaFleur, One Line Co-Founder.

Curated, striking art, an essential for all One Line Design Studio projects, compliment the interior design elements throughout the building to draw you in every space you walk into. Double-height ceilings in the lobby, breezeway, and amenity lounge create a grand, expansive feel, giving each area a sense of openness and continuity.

Maizon’s amenity collection embodies modern living with a balance of energy, comfort, and style. A curated co-working hub, connected café, fully equipped fitness center, on-site dog salon, amenity lounge, and elevated pool deck all enhance the already luxurious lifestyle offered to residents.

“Maizon was a true testament to our team’s dedication. We flew to the site throughout the entire process to stay hands-on and ensure every detail aligned with our vision. That level of involvement is what made the project such a success,” added Kathy Rice, Senior Project Designer at One Line.

One Line looks forward to future openings with ZOM Living in Tampa, Phoenix, and other cities around the country.



Photography: © Barry Grossman Photography



About One Line

One Line Design Studio is a full-service interior design firm located in Miami, Florida and Detroit, Michigan. Our Co-Founders bring their collective 35+ years of extensive experience, offering a fresh approach to the evolving landscape of interior design.

We have developed a strong foundation based on the strength of our creative capital, approaching each project through the authenticity of our team’s collective lens. It is the fusion of these dynamic creative minds that drives our approach to every project we work on, and our firm.

For more information and a sample of our portfolio, please visit: www.onelinedesignstudio.com.

