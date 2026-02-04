LRQA, WITH ECOENGINEERS, STRENGTHENS GLOBAL SUSTAINABILITY SERVICES AS RECOGNISED RSB CERTIFICATION BODY

EcoEngineers LRQA

RSB recognition strengthens support for renewable fuel companies working toward European sustainability requirements

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading global risk management partner, LRQA , has been approved by the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials ( RSB ) to provide certification services under the RSB standard.This recognition places LRQA among a select group of organisations qualified to evaluate and certify biofuel and biomaterial companies navigating European and global renewable energy regulations. RSB certification is globally recognised for its rigorous sustainability framework, developed through a uniquely inclusive multi-stakeholder process. It ensures not only compliance with climate regulations like European Union (EU) Fuel Certification in the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) and Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), but also social and environmental integrity across the value chain.Adding RSB recognition to its already robust list of accredited certification bodies was made possible through LRQA’s strategic acquisition in March 2025 of US-based EcoEngineers , a clean energy consulting, auditing and advisory firm.EcoEngineers will support LRQA’s global network of auditors with the technical expertise in biofuel and biomaterial, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), green and low-carbon hydrogen and synthetic fuels, to implement the RSB program and deliver audits and certifications across four certification schemes:1. RSB EU RED and United Kingdom (UK) Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation (RTFO)2. RSB Global Fuels Certification3. RSB Global Advanced Products Certification4. RSB CORSIA CertificationCertification extends beyond fuels to include non-energy products that meet the highest sustainability and environmental standards.Sustainability certification is a legal requirement for renewable fuel entering European markets. RSB certification goes further, providing producers with verified sustainability credentials that unlock market access and build confidence with buyers, regulators and investors. RSB's standards ensure rigorous sustainability, traceability and greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction requirements across every step of the value chain, covering a wide range of feedstocks, including agricultural crops, waste and residues, algae and used cooking oil.Julia Fidler, RSB’s Executive Director, said:“We are pleased to welcome LRQA to RSB’s global network of certification bodies. Their technical expertise and commitment to integrity will help deliver trusted sustainability assurance, supporting access to global markets and advancing the transition to a just, net-positive bioeconomy”.As demand accelerates for credible sustainability certification across European and global renewable fuel markets, LRQA’s designation as an RSB certification body comes at a pivotal time. Producers, exporters and energy companies now face growing expectations from investors, buyers and stakeholders who demand robust sustainability assurance to access global markets.Ian Spaulding, CEO of LRQA said:“Europe represents one of the most important markets for renewable fuel trade, and we are ready to help companies navigate European regulations with clarity and confidence. RSB is a trusted certification because it is rigorous, globally recognised and built on full supply-chain traceability and defensible greenhouse gas accounting. This designation as an RSB certification body ensures fuel exporters and European energy companies can trust LRQA as their independent partner who can move at the speed of the market without compromising on integrity”.LRQA chose to become an RSB certification body due to the system’s well-established focus on integrity, transparency, its holistic sustainability framework and quality. At a time of heightened scrutiny of the integrity of sustainability reporting across the biofuels sector, the company is stepping forward as a trusted partner dedicated to delivering robust and defensible verification and certification services.LRQA can provide a range of assistance, including independent audits, certification services, compliance verification and gap analyses with regulated and non-regulated sustainability standards. They will support supply-chain assurance for producers, traders, and exporters of biofuels, biogases, SAF, and recycled carbon pathways exporting to or operating within the EU and in other global markets.For more information, contact EcoEngineers’ assurance teams directly at clientservices@ecoengineers.us.About LRQALRQA is the leading global risk management partner. Through its connected risk management solutions, LRQA helps clients navigate an evolving global landscape to keep organisations one step ahead. From quality assurance to safety, cybersecurity, climate performance and responsible sourcing, LRQA works with clients to identify risks across their businesses. LRQA team of experts then creates smart, scalable solutions, tailored to help organisations prepare, prevent, and protect against risk.Through relentless client focus, backed by decades of sector-specific expertise, data-driven insight and on-the-ground specialists across assurance, certification, inspection, advisory, and training, LRQA supports over 61,000 organisations in more than 150 countries. More: https://www.lrqa.com About EcoEngineersEcoEngineers, an LRQA company, is a consulting, auditing, and advisory firm exclusively focused on the energy transition and decarbonisation. From innovation to impact, EcoEngineers helps its clients navigate the disruption caused by carbon emissions and climate change. Its team of engineers, scientists, auditors, consultants, and researchers live and work at the intersection of low-carbon fuel policy, innovative technologies, and the carbon marketplace. For more information, visit www.ecoengineers.us About RSBThe Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) is a non-profit network of global organisations collaborating to advance the just transition to a sustainable bioeconomy. RSB’s globally recognised sustainability framework is the most robust and credible foundation for supporting innovative solutions to the climate crisis. Underpinned by the RSB Principles & Criteria and developed with RSB’s multi-stakeholder membership community, RSB uses this foundation to develop projects, new knowledge and practical solutions that equip key decision-makers to deliver positive impacts for people and planet.

