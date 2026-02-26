ECOENGINEERS, AN LRQA COMPANY, NAMED BEST VERIFICATION COMPANY IN NORTH AMERICA

EcoEngineers

2026 Environmental Market Rankings by Environmental Finance lists EcoEngineers as Best Verification Company in Three Categories

This tremendous honor is a testament to the strength and dedication of our team in supporting companies that build validated, defensible evidence for their sustainability claims.” — Shashi Menon, CEO of EcoEngineers

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EcoEngineers , a clean energy consulting, auditing, and advisory firm recently acquired by leading risk management partner LRQA , has been named Best Verification Company in North America by Environmental Market Rankings by Environmental Finance The company also earned Best Verification Company in Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) and Best Verification Company and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Markets.The Environmental Market Rankings are based on votes from market participants and recognize leading firms across global environmental and carbon markets. The awards highlight EcoEngineers’ continued leadership in regulatory compliance, carbon accounting, and independent verification services supporting renewable fuels and low-carbon energy markets.2026 is the company’s first time being named Best Verification Company in North America, which includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and the RNG market, highlighting its growing role in compliance, certification, and carbon modeling across North America and Europe. It also marks the second consecutive year in the RINs Market – Best Verification Company ranking.“This tremendous honor is a testament to the strength and dedication of our team in supporting companies that build validated, defensible evidence for their sustainability claims,” said Shashi Menon, CEO of EcoEngineers. “Environmental markets are constantly evolving, and with that pace of change, there is greater scrutiny, higher standards, and increased demand for transparency. Our team is proud to help clients navigate this complexity and close the gap between our clients’ ambition and the proof in their data, across North America and globally.”The 2026 Environmental Market Rankings recognition underscores EcoEngineers’ commitment to delivering independent verification services that strengthen environmental markets and support the energy transition. The rankings reinforce the market standing of their verification teams, signaling trusted expertise, consistency, and independence to clients, regulators, and market participants across the region.Global Assurance and Accredited Verification ServicesEcoEngineers supports companies to manage their sustainability reporting through second- and third-party audits, pre-verification, gap analyses, internal methodology development, and hot-spot mapping, among other things. The team’s technical capabilities expanded as a result of its acquisition by LRQA and range from regulated biofuel and carbon markets around the globe including U.S. tax credit verifications such as those under 45Z and 45V to voluntary sustainability reporting of scopes 1, 2, and 3 under various International Organization for Standardization (ISO) frameworks, the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol, Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), etc.Services ensure compliance with regulatory programs, including the European Renewable Energy Directive (RED), Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS, EUETS, NEA), the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), Oregon Clean Fuels Program (CFP), the Canadian Clean Fuel Regulation (CFR) and others. Through rigorous, science-based measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) protocols, the company safeguards the integrity and accuracy of clients’ sustainability declarations across environmental markets.EcoEngineers and LRQA together are accredited by more than 45 independent accreditation bodies worldwide and conduct thousands of audits annually of biofuel, sustainability, and GHG claims, and environmental management systems. They have a combined team of more than 1,000 auditors specializing in sustainability reporting and environmental and energy audits across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.Specifically, EcoEngineers is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) National Accreditation Board (ANAB) as a GHG verification body in accordance with ISO/IEC 17029:2019, ISO 14065:2020, and ISO 14064-3:2019. Its scope of accreditation includes verification of GHG emission reductions and removals at the project level under ANAB Group 01 (fuel combustion) and Group 03 (Land Use and Forestry), as well as verification of applications and reports under the Canadian Clean Fuel Regulations, including Sector 2 – Renewable/Bio/Low-CI Fuels and Sector 4 – Green Hydrogen.Most recently, EcoEngineers and LRQA were approved by the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) to provide certification services under the RSB standard. This recognition places the company among a select group of organizations qualified to evaluate and certify biofuel and biomaterial companies navigating European and global renewable energy regulations.Together, EcoEngineers and LRQA offer an integrated global assurance platform across climate, carbon, biofuels, and sustainability reporting, covering regulated programs, voluntary markets, and corporate ESG disclosures.For more information, contact: clientservices@ecoengineers.comAbout EcoEngineersEcoEngineers, an LRQA company, is a consulting, auditing, and advisory firm exclusively focused on the energy transition and decarbonization. From innovation to impact, EcoEngineers helps its clients navigate the disruption caused by carbon emissions and climate change. Its team of engineers, scientists, auditors, consultants, and researchers live and work at the intersection of low-carbon fuel policy, innovative technologies, and the carbon marketplace. For more information, visit www.ecoengineers.us

