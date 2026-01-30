RevSure Launches Full Funnel Context Data Platform to Unify GTM Data and Power Agentic AI

A new context data platform that unifies GTM data and powers real-time workflows and agentic AI across the full B2B revenue funnel.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevSure , an enterprise-grade Full Funnel AI platform for B2B go-to-market teams, today announced the launch of its Full Funnel Context Data Platform as a standalone product. The platform unifies fragmented go-to-market data from marketing, sales, and revenue operations, providing clean, connected, AI-ready context throughout the customer journey. This enables teams to optimize marketing, accelerate pipeline execution, and achieve predictable revenue outcomes.Modern B2B go-to-market teams use many tools and agents, yet often lack clarity. Data is spread across CRMs, marketing automation, ad platforms, intent providers, enrichment tools, and product usage systems, but rarely connects seamlessly. This leads to fragmented identities, inconsistent reporting, and delayed insights. RevSure’s Full Funnel Context Data Platform addresses these challenges by standardizing and connecting GTM data into a trusted context layer designed for full-funnel visibility and real-time activation.Unlike traditional CDPs or RevOps platforms that stop at data harmonization and analytics, RevSure’s platform is built to activate trusted context directly into workflows and AI agents , safely and in real time.The Full Funnel Context Data Platform includes key capabilities such as:- Data Integrations: Connect the GTM stack across systems and sources.- Data Harmonization: Standardize and unify records to create a consistent data foundation.- Identity Resolution: Establish unified, AI-ready buyer identities across channels.- Purpose-built Semantic Layer: Configure to your unique GTM motion, Lead/Account/Opportunity life cycles, metrics, and taxonomies.- Context Data Graph: Build a full-funnel graph that connects accounts, leads, buyers, interactions, signals, activities, events, metrics, decisions, and outcomes into a continuously updated source of truth.- Data Hygiene and Maintenance: Clean, deduplicate, enrich, and maintain high-integrity data.- Data Enrichment: Enrich unified GTM data with high-fidelity firmographic, technographic, intent, engagement, and revenue signals.- AI Enrichment: Enrich the data context with AI/ML-based Lead, Account, Opportunity propensities, Next Best Action recommendations, AI-based attribution quantification, and Campaign Performance prediction.- Cookie-Less Tracking: Provide privacy-first attribution and insights in a post-cookie environment.- Writebacks and Real-time Activation: Push insights back into the systems of action instantly.- Real-time Orchestration: Enable event-driven automation for fast, reliable execution.- API Access: Provide enterprise-grade GTM data APIs for flexible integrations and analytics.- MCP Server: Serve as a secure gateway for Agentic AI, offering controlled access and governance.“The most important unlock for modern revenue teams isn’t another dashboard; it’s trusted context,” said Deepinder Singh Dhingra, Founder & CEO of RevSure . “The Full Funnel Context Data Platform creates the foundation every GTM org needs: unified identities, clean data, and a full-funnel graph that can power real-time action. It also makes agentic workflows safer and dramatically more effective, because AI is only as good as the context it runs on.”This launch demonstrates RevSure’s commitment to building an enterprise-grade GTM system that explains revenue outcomes and enables faster execution. The Full Funnel Context Data Platform allows revenue organizations to move beyond disconnected analytics and manual data work, advancing toward real-time orchestration driven by accurate, unified signals.RevSure’s Full Funnel Context Data Platform serves both mid-market and enterprise teams seeking to modernize their data foundation and adapt to privacy changes and increasing expectations for AI-driven execution. By combining full-funnel context, governance, and activation, RevSure enables teams to achieve measurable improvements in pipeline ROI, conversion rates, and forecasting confidence.About RevSureRevSure is the only enterprise-grade Revenue System of Action designed for complex B2B go-to-market operations. It unifies fragmented marketing, sales, and GTM operations data into coordinated, AI-driven actions that convert prospects into predictable revenue. Powered by Full-Funnel Agentic AI, RevSure connects data, workflows, and intelligence across the entire funnel, eliminating silos, streamlining execution, and deploying AI agents to maximize marketing impact, accelerate pipeline, and improve forecast confidence. Beyond insights, RevSure delivers automated next-best actions, enabling GTM teams to focus on high-impact execution. Customers have achieved up to 50% higher pipeline ROI and a 20% increase in conversion rate.

