RevSure Releases 'The 2026 State of Agentic AI in B2B GTM' Study

New benchmark study finds 76% of organizations are implementing Agentic AI, but many lack the foundations to drive predictable revenue.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevSure, an enterprise-grade Full Funnel AI platform for B2B go-to-market teams, today announced the release of The 2026 State of Agentic AI in B2B GTM , a new research study created in partnership with Ascend2. The report delivers insights from 306 B2B GTM leaders on agentic AI adoption, key challenges, and the path forward, based on responses from senior Marketing, Sales, and Revenue Operations leaders across the US and UK.As B2B organizations accelerate AI adoption, the role of AI inside go-to-market is shifting rapidly. Rather than simply analyzing funnel health or surfacing insights, emerging Agentic AI systems are increasingly expected to execute actions across the funnel. This research highlights a turning point: GTM leaders are no longer asking whether AI can understand what’s happening; they are asking whether AI can act on that understanding to improve pipeline quality, velocity, and predictable revenue outcomes.The study finds that Agentic AI adoption is advancing quickly, with 76% of organizations either deploying or actively implementing it. However, readiness remains uneven. Many teams are adopting AI faster than they are upgrading the systems, integration layers, and governance models required to scale it responsibly and effectively. While 58% of leaders rate their GTM execution as efficient, nearly half cite lead quality and data reliability as primary barriers, signaling that “efficiency” is often driven by manual effort rather than structural cohesion.Key findings from The 2026 State of Agentic AI in B2B GTM include:- 76% of organizations are deploying Agentic AI, but many still lack the operational foundations needed to absorb it.- 58% rate GTM execution as efficient, yet 47% cite lead and data quality as primary barriers.- 41% have implemented Agentic AI; another 35% are in rollout phases.- 96% believe AI agents with full-funnel context would significantly improve execution.- 97% feel confident they can scale AI responsibly.- 90% believe Agentic AI will be critical to meeting GTM goals within two years.“GTM teams are reaching a point where execution complexity is outpacing human coordination,” said Deepinder Singh Dhingra, Founder & CEO of RevSure . “This study confirms what we see across the market: Agentic AI is moving from experimentation to adoption at real speed. But the winners won’t just adopt AI first; they’ll build the operational foundations to make it effective: unified data, full-funnel context, and governed autonomy that turns insight into reliable action.”Deepinder Singh Dhingra recently recorded a video addressing the industry’s shift from tool sprawl to “agent sprawl,” and why RevSure believes full-funnel context and governed orchestration will be essential to scaling Agentic AI successfully.The report also underscores the growing importance of governance as a competitive advantage. Leaders identified security, accuracy, and integration as the top blockers to scaling Agentic AI, while simultaneously expressing increasing confidence in their ability to scale AI responsibly. As Agentic AI becomes more autonomous, transparency, auditability, and cross-system context are emerging as essential requirements for enterprise GTM organizations looking to accelerate without losing control.The release of The 2026 State of Agentic AI in B2B GTM reflects RevSure’s commitment to advancing modern revenue execution through full-funnel intelligence, coordinated workflows, and scalable Agentic AI. As organizations shift from siloed automation to outcome-driven orchestration, the study provides GTM leaders with adoption benchmarks and a clear view into what’s needed to convert AI investments into measurable GTM impact.The full report is available now. To download the study, visit RevSure’s website and access The 2026 State of Agentic AI in B2B GTM.About RevSureRevSure is the only enterprise-grade Revenue System of Action designed for complex B2B go-to-market operations. It unifies fragmented marketing, sales, and GTM operations data into coordinated, AI-driven actions that convert prospects into predictable revenue. Powered by Full-Funnel Agentic AI, RevSure connects data, workflows, and intelligence across the entire funnel, eliminating silos, streamlining execution, and deploying AI agents to maximize marketing impact, accelerate pipeline, and improve forecast confidence. Beyond insights, RevSure delivers automated next-best actions, enabling GTM teams to focus on high-impact execution. Customers have achieved up to 50% higher pipeline ROI and a 20% increase in conversion rate.

