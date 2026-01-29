Mission-Ready: Hutchinson Aerospace & Industry Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

Hutchinson Aerospace and Industry Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2

Reinforcing leadership in defense cybersecurity in support of the U.S. Department of Defense

Hutchinson’s CMMC Level 2 certification affirms our continuing leadership and our long-standing commitment to national security.” — Robert Anderson, EVP, Hutchinson Aerospace & Industry, Inc.

HOPKINTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hutchinson Aerospace & Industry, Inc. announced today that Hutchinson has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, effective December 29, 2025, reaffirming Hutchinson’s commitment to its Tier One defense contractors, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the protection of the nation’s defense supply chain.A manufacturer of highly engineered elastomeric molded components for shock, vibration, noise and energy management applications, Hutchinson strengthens its role as a trusted defense partner through this certification. CMMC Level 2 confirms Hutchinson’s ability to safeguard Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in full alignment with DoD requirements and NIST SP 800-171 Rev. 2.“Hutchinson’s CMMC Level 2 certification affirms our continuing leadership and our long-standing commitment to national security,” said Robert Anderson, EVP, Hutchinson Aerospace & Industry, Inc. “This milestone strengthens trust with our customers and ensures Hutchinson remains ready to support critical defense programs without compromise.”By achieving CMMC Level 2, Hutchinson is fully positioned to support development and production defense programs in 2026 and beyond, providing Tier One suppliers and the DoD with confidence in supply chain security, data protection and compliance.As cybersecurity standards continue to rise across the defense industrial base, Hutchinson stands mission-ready: certified, compliant and committed to the defense of the United States.About HutchinsonFormerly Barry Controls, Hutchinson Aerospace & Industry, Inc., was founded in 1943 to solve shock and vibration problems for the U.S military. Acquired by Hutchinson in 2000 and serving a wide range of diverse global customer applications with extensive materials expertise, the company is recognized today as a world leader in the development of unique and custom mounting solutions needing shock attenuation and vibration isolation. Additionally, Hutchinson is now well recognized as a specialist in custom system design and analysis, innovators in manufacturing, and engineering partners with its customers. To learn more about Hutchinson, Inc., visit hutchinsonai.com.

