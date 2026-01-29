Agape Behavioral Healthcare Expands Access to Care Through New In-Network Partnership with AmeriHealth

Agape Behavioral Healthcare in South Florida, is proud to announce it is now in-network with AmeriHealth!

We are thrilled to partner with AmeriHealth to extend our reach and provide essential care to more individuals struggling with complex behavioral health challenges” — George Mavrookas

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agape Behavioral Healthcare, a premier provider of integrated substance abuse and mental health treatment in South Florida, is proud to announce it is now in-network with AmeriHealth. This strategic partnership significantly expands access to critical behavioral health services for AmeriHealth members, removing financial barriers to life-saving care.

By joining the AmeriHealth network, Agape Behavioral Healthcare reinforces its commitment to making high-quality addiction and mental health treatment accessible to a broader community. AmeriHealth members can now utilize their benefits to access Agape’s full continuum of care, including Medical Detox, Mental Health Inpatient, Residential Treatment, Partial Hospitalization (PHP), and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP).

“We are thrilled to partner with AmeriHealth to extend our reach and provide essential care to more individuals struggling with complex behavioral health challenges,” said George Mavrookas, CEO of Agape Behavioral Healthcare. “Navigating insurance coverage can often be a hurdle for families in crisis. This partnership ensures that AmeriHealth members have seamless access to our evidence-based, compassionate care model when they need it most.”

Agape Behavioral Healthcare is known for its "Hospitality to Healthcare" approach, blending clinical, evidence-based therapies -such as CBT, DBT, and EMDR- with holistic modalities to treat the whole person. The organization specializes in dual-diagnosis treatment, addressing co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Expanded Access: Immediate availability for AmeriHealth policyholders seeking treatment for substance use disorders and primary mental health conditions.

Comprehensive Care: Coverage extends across Agape’s multi-disciplinary programs, including specialized tracks for trauma, anxiety, depression, and personality disorders.

Streamlined Admissions: dedicated insurance coordinators are available to verify benefits and guide families through the admissions process quickly.

AmeriHealth members seeking treatment or families looking to verify their benefits are encouraged to contact Agape Behavioral Healthcare directly.

About Agape Behavioral Healthcare: Located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Agape Behavioral Healthcare is a leading accredited behavioral healthcare provider dedicated to transforming lives through unconditional love and clinical excellence. Agape offers a comprehensive continuum of care for adults struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders. Their integrated approach combines advanced medical protocols with holistic therapies to foster long-term recovery and wellness.

For more information, please visit https://agapebhc.com/ or call 954-960-3373.

