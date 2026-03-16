Agape Treatment Center Announces In-Network Partnership with Cigna Insurance Across All Locations

Agape Treatment Center is proud to announce that it is now officially an in-network provider with Cigna Insurance at all of its treatment locations.

Our mission has always been to deliver unconditional love, uncompromising care, and advanced integrative therapies to every client who walks through our doors” — George Mavrookas

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agape Treatment Center Fort Lauderdale Drug & Alcohol Rehab, a premier destination for mental health and addiction recovery in South Florida, is proud to announce that it is now officially an in-network provider with Cigna Insurance at all of its treatment locations. This milestone partnership significantly expands access to life-saving, evidence-based care for individuals and families covered by Cigna who are seeking comprehensive treatment for substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders.

By securing in-network status with one of the nation’s leading health insurance providers, Agape Treatment Center takes a monumental step in breaking down financial barriers to high-quality addiction treatment. Patients with Cigna health plans can now utilize their benefits to significantly lower out-of-pocket costs while accessing Agape’s full continuum of care, which includes Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), standard Outpatient Care, Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), and Dual Diagnosis Treatment.

"Our mission has always been to deliver unconditional love, uncompromising care, and advanced integrative therapies to every client who walks through our doors," said George Mavrookas, Founder and CEO of Agape Treatment Center. "Becoming in-network with Cigna at every single one of our locations is a game-changer for the communities we serve. It ensures that more individuals struggling with addiction and mental health challenges can receive the expert, compassionate care they deserve without the overwhelming burden of financial stress."

Agape Treatment Center is widely recognized for treating the underlying root causes of substance abuse rather than just the symptoms. Through a combination of conventional medicine, individual counseling, holistic integrative therapies, and robust family programs, Agape provides a tailored recovery experience for every patient. The center’s highly qualified and licensed therapists specialize in treating a wide range of conditions, including alcoholism, drug addiction, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, and personality disorders.

With the ongoing mental health and addiction crises affecting families nationwide, the need for accessible, high-quality care has never been greater. This new in-network affiliation with Cigna enables Agape Treatment Center to reach a broader demographic, bringing its tranquil, nurturing environment and integrative methodologies to more individuals ready to embark on the journey of long-lasting sobriety and wellness.

For more information about Agape Treatment Center, to verify Cigna insurance benefits, or to learn more about admissions, please visit https://agapetc.com/ or call 855-614-1003 to speak with a counselor 24/7.

About Agape Treatment Center: Located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Agape Treatment Center is a leading behavioral healthcare facility dedicated to transforming the way the world sees and treats individuals with mental health disorders, substance abuse, trauma, and impulsive/compulsive disorders. Offering a full spectrum of evidence-based programs—including Dual Diagnosis, Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), Partial Hospitalization, and Intensive Outpatient services—Agape provides a safe, compassionate, and non-judgmental environment where clients can build a strong foundation for lifelong recovery.

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