New Wave Recovery Center Launches Specialized Treatment Tracks for Kratom and Stimulant Addiction in Massachusetts

SALISBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Wave Recovery Center Massachusetts Drug & Alcohol Rehab, a leading provider of holistic and evidence-based addiction treatment in North Shore Massachusetts, is responding to shifting substance use trends with the launch of specialized treatment protocols for Kratom and Stimulant addiction. These targeted programs are designed to address the unique physiological and psychological challenges of these substances, combining advanced clinical therapies with NWRC’s signature holistic approach.

As the addiction landscape evolves, New Wave Recovery Center has identified a critical need for specialized care beyond traditional opioid and alcohol recovery. The rise of Kratom—often marketed as a "natural" supplement—and the surging abuse of stimulants, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and prescription ADHD medications, requires a nuanced approach to treatment that many general programs do not offer.

"We are seeing a significant increase in individuals seeking help for substances that were previously overlooked or misunderstood, particularly Kratom and prescription stimulants," said the Clinical Director at New Wave Recovery Center. "Our goal is to provide a sanctuary where clients can safely navigate the complexities of withdrawal and recovery, supported by a blend of modern medicine and Eastern healing philosophies."

Addressing the Kratom Crisis Often sold in gas stations and smoke shops, Kratom is frequently underestimated. However, it acts on the brain’s opioid receptors, leading to severe physical dependence and difficult withdrawal symptoms comparable to traditional opiates. New Wave Recovery Center’s Kratom Addiction Treatment program focuses on:

Medical Oversight: Monitoring withdrawal symptoms to ensure safety and comfort.

Psychological Support: Addressing the severe anxiety and depression often associated with Kratom cessation.

Holistic Integration: Utilizing Sound Bowl Therapy, Reiki, and Yoga to help regulate the nervous system during recovery.

Comprehensive Stimulant Addiction Care The Stimulant Addiction Treatment program addresses the unique "crash" associated with cocaine, methamphetamine, and prescription drugs like Adderall and Vyvanse. Unlike opioids, stimulant addiction often lacks FDA-approved medication-assisted treatments (MAT), making behavioral therapy paramount. NWRC’s approach includes:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): Identifying triggers and modifying harmful thought patterns.

Dopamine Regulation: Holistic therapies designed to naturally support brain chemistry and mood stabilization.

ADHD Management: For those misusing prescription stimulants, the center helps develop alternative, non-narcotic strategies for focus and executive function.

A Whole-Person Approach to Recovery Located in the serene setting of Salisbury, MA, New Wave Recovery Center differentiates itself by treating the whole person—mind, body, and spirit. Their programs (Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient) integrate evidence-based practices like Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and Motivational Interviewing with restorative practices such as mindfulness meditation and breathwork.

About New Wave Recovery Center

New Wave Recovery Center is a family-owned addiction treatment facility located in Salisbury, Massachusetts. Serving the North Shore and Greater Boston area, NWRC provides a full continuum of care including Full Day Treatment, Half Day Treatment, and Outpatient Programs. The center is dedicated to raising the standard of care by blending clinical excellence with holistic modalities to foster lasting transformation.

For more information about the Kratom and Stimulant addiction treatment programs, please visit https://newwaverecoverycenter.com/services/drug-addiction-treatment/ or call (978) 736-3289.

