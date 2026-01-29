WPP Media Appoints Andrea Suarez Next LATAM CEO

WPP Media today announces the appointment of Andrea Suárez as its next CEO for Latin America.

I’m thrilled to be joining WPP Media at such a pivotal moment in the industry. Latin America presents significant opportunity for our clients and our business.” — Andrea Suarez , WPP Media LATAM CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suarez joins WPP Media from IPG where she served as Global CEO for UM prior to the company’s acquisition by Omnicom and spearheaded the creation of UM’s AI-enabled agency proposition. Suarez also previously served as Global president for a bespoke agency created to service Nestlé, and as LATAM CEO for IPG Mediabrands where she successfully took the group from 12th to 1st in the region.• Announcing the news, WPP Media Global CEO Brian Lesser said: “Andrea is a high impact leader with a well-deserved reputation for driving transformational growth and building world class cultures that inspire and attract great talent. We’re thrilled to have her join our team to help us build the future of marketing and deliver intelligent growth for our clients.”• WPP Media LATAM CEO Andrea Suarez added: “I’m thrilled to be joining WPP Media at such a pivotal moment in the industry. Latin America presents significant opportunity for our clients and our business. Together with our teams across the region my focus will be on accelerating growth with speed and discipline, strengthening critical capabilities, and deepening partnerships with clients to drive measurable business impact at scale.”• Suarez replaces outgoing LATAM CEO Cesar Recalde who is stepping down from his role after 15 years with the business, twelve of which were spent with WPP Media in Latin America. Commenting on the transition, Recalde said: “This is an exciting time for WPP Media in Latin America, and I’m thrilled that Andrea has been chosen to head it up. Her experience and knowledge of the region will be invaluable in advancing the ongoing transformation project. It has been an honor to work with the fantastic team at WPP Media LATAM over the last twelve years and I wish the team every success in the future.”Andrea Suarez is one of several high-profile executives appointed to senior client leadership roles at WPP Media in recent months. Angela Steele and Stephanie Prager, both formerly with Publicis, joined the company as US Chief Client Officer and Global Client President respectively.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.