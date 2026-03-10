Construction Begins on Hotel Across from El Salvador International Airport, Key for Connectivity and Corporate Tourism

Foto oficial Vocero

Costa del Sol Hotel Group begins 153-room Hotel El Salvador Airport across from the terminal.

This initiative responds to the sustained growth in demand for high-quality lodging in the airport corridor, one of El Salvador's most dynamic logistical and commercial hubs” — Manuel Ríos, CEO of Costa del Sol Hotel Group

SAN LUIS TALPA, EL SALVADOR, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Salvadoran Guatemalan development firm, Costa del Sol Hotel Group, officially held the groundbreaking ceremony for the Hotel El Salvador Airport. This 153-room project will be located directly across from the San Óscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdámez International Airport of El Salvador.The ceremony was attended by government authorities, investors, and representatives from the tourism and business sectors, marking the formal start of a project designed under international hospitality standards. The hotel aims to strengthen the lodging options in the country’s primary airport development hub.The new Hotel El Salvador Airport is tailored for corporate travelers, international transit tourists, flight crews, and business delegations. Its design prioritizes operational efficiency, comfort, and functionality, aligned with the demands of an international hotel operation linked to airport dynamics.The project covers a construction area of approximately 18,000 square meters and will feature 153 rooms in its first phase. Amenities include restaurants, bars, meeting and event rooms, and a panoramic rooftop overlooking the airport's surroundings. The initial investment, exceeding US$16 million, is part of the developer's expansion plan in the country."This initiative responds to the sustained growth in demand for high-quality lodging in the airport corridor, one of El Salvador's most dynamic logistical and commercial hubs," stated Manuel Ríos, CEO of Costa del Sol Hotel Group. "We are convinced that this project will strengthen air connectivity, corporate tourism, and strategic investment in the country".Commitment to Expansion and Job CreationAs part of its growth strategy in the salvadoran market, Hoteles Costa del Sol projects the development of five additional hotels in strategic locations over the next ten years, with an estimated investment exceeding US$120 million.Collectively, these projects will generate approximately 800 direct jobs and over 3,200 indirect jobs, contributing to the country's economic dynamism and strengthening the tourism and business ecosystem."Incorporating an international-standard hotel into the airport environment will expand services for transit passengers, business delegations, and corporate travelers, while boosting El Salvador's competitiveness as a destination for investment, tourism, and regional connectivity," added Manuel Ríos.With the start of the construction phase, the project moves toward consolidating a new hotel offering designed to support the growth of air traffic, logistical development, and the expansion of corporate tourism in the country.About Costa del Sol Hotel GroupCosta del Sol Hotel Group is a Salvadoran Guatemalan development group focused on hotel and tourism projects under international hospitality standards. The company promotes initiatives focused on sustainability, operational efficiency, and long-term value generation to contribute to the economic growth and modernization of tourism infrastructure in El Salvador.

