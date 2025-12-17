AirCity Takes Off in El Salvador: Aristos Inmobiliaria Lays the First Stone for a Strategic Airport Hub in The Americas

AirCity, Central America’s first airport free trade zone and a project by Aristos Inmobiliaria, officially began construction with a groundbreaking ceremony.

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirCity , Central America’s first airport free trade zone and the latest project by Aristos Inmobiliaria , officially began construction with a groundbreaking ceremony. With an investment projected to exceed US$250 million in infrastructure, this development will transform logistics connectivity across The Americas and position itself as a new strategic hub for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), logistics, and e-commerce two key drivers of the country’s emerging airport economy complementing tourism growth and the modernization of the airport system under the leadership of President Bukele’s administration.The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by President Nayib Bukele, government officials, and representatives from local and international industries, marking the start of one of the most emblematic and strategic projects for the country. This initiative aligns with Phase 3 of El Salvador’s Economic Plan, which prioritizes logistics as a transformative sector for national growth.“AirCity is the infrastructure that will allow El Salvador to evolve from being a point of origin and destination to becoming an essential interconnected node in the global economy. This is where speed, connectivity, and industry converge to create real opportunities for our country,” said Edwin Escobar, CEO of Aristos Inmobiliaria.AirCity is a multimodal platform designed to meet the demands of modern trade and industrial aviation. Spanning over 532,000 m², its location within El Salvador International Airport makes it a key distribution point for The Americas. The infrastructure will feature a dedicated taxiway (18-36), enabling large aircraft to move directly to hangars or warehouses for maintenance, repair, and cargo operations. Additionally, it will include a 124,000 m² apron, facilitating aircraft parking for maintenance, logistics operations, overnight stays, and other airport-related uses.The first phase of AirCity’s construction will generate over 500 direct jobs and 1,000 indirect jobs, with an estimated total of 5,000 direct and 10,000 indirect jobs once the project reaches full operational maturity. Aristos Inmobiliaria is working closely with academic institutions and technical training centers to develop programs aimed at specialized talent for this new platform, ensuring that AirCity’s growth is accompanied by the development of professionals capable of leading the future of logistics, aviation, and technology sectors.The MRO sector offers a unique opportunity for the country: it is a labor-intensive industry where technology complements specialized work rather than replacing it. Global demand for certified aircraft technicians far exceeds supply, making this sector a sustainable source of employment for future generations. AirCity will drive the training and development of mechanics, technicians, inspectors, and specialists in aircraft maintenance, creating real opportunities for young Salvadorans seeking careers in a global market.A Global Context That Demands Speed and Creates New OpportunitiesAccording to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), airlines transport more than 62 million tons of cargo annually, valued at approximately US$8.3 trillion, representing over 33% of global trade by value, despite accounting for less than 1% of total volume. Latin America and the Caribbean represent only 2.9% of global volume, but it is one of the fastest-growing regions, opening unique opportunities for emerging logistics hubs like El Salvador.AirCity’s vision aligns with these global trends: reducing critical times, integrating logistics, boosting cross-border e-commerce, and meeting the growing demand for specialized MRO infrastructure. Combined with the strengthening of nearshoring toward North America, these factors position the country to compete more effectively in global supply chains.One of the project’s competitive advantages is its free trade zone status and the benefits of International Services Law (LSI), which offers highly attractive fiscal and operational incentives for its users. Coupled with its strategic location in the heart of the continent, AirCity becomes a natural connection point between North America, South America, and major global trade routes.Thanks to its operational efficiency and integrated logistics, AirCity will be a key player in nearshoring and international trade, offering more competitive times and costs for companies seeking to optimize their supply chains across the Americas and beyond.About AirCityAirCity is El Salvador’s first airport free trade zone and is positioned as the new hub for logistics, e-commerce, air cargo, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) in the Americas, attracting foreign investment and generating billions of dollars in transactions. It is a highly attractive multimodal platform for industries that require speed, connectivity, and predictability from logistics and refrigerated goods to specialized training centers and auxiliary services.About Aristos InmobiliariaAristos Inmobiliaria, part of Grupo Aristos, has been developing and operating El Salvador’s leading industrial parks and free trade zones for over 30 years. International companies operating within their parks generate more than 12,000 direct jobs and represent diverse sectors such as textiles, logistics, manufacturing, and warehousing.Aristos aims to provide essential, sustainable, and innovative infrastructure with world-class quality and strategic locations, being the undisputed leader in industrial solutions per square meter that drive El Salvador forward. All its developments feature rooftop solar panels, positioning them as the region’s first group of industrial parks powered 100% by renewable energy.

