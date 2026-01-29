Basic Education on foreign learner enrolment

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) wishes to correct misinformation and to firmly dispel claims that foreign learners are “overrunning” South African schools. Such assertions are patently false and are not supported by any credible evidence. Any attempt to use the education sector as a platform for scapegoating, social division, or political opportunism must be unequivocally rejected, as a deliberate attempt to sow division and cause unwarranted harm to otherwise peaceful relations within communities and schools, and most importantly, to the wellbeing, dignity, and safety of all children.

According to verified national enrolment data, foreign learners constitute only 1.8% of the total learner population in South Africa. This figure includes children of ambassadors, diplomatic missions, United Nations agencies, and other international organisations who are lawfully present in the country and whom South Africa has a responsibility to host in line with its international obligations.

Conversely, 98.2% of learners enrolled in public schools are South African citizens. The claim that foreign learners are placing undue pressure on the education system is therefore statistically incorrect, misleading, and irresponsible.

The Department understands the frustrations of parent in high demand zones, who are waiting for placement of their children. The national and provincial departments are working to finalize placements, and progress is being made, for an example, KZN has placed 100% of applications and other provinces continue to make progress.

The DBE is deeply concerned by exaggerated and sensationalised reporting on the presence of foreign learners in schools. Schools must remain spaces of learning, inclusion, dignity, social cohesion, and safety not arenas for the spread of intolerance, hate, disinformation, or fear. Every learner, regardless of nationality or background, must feel protected, respected, and secure within the school environment.

South Africa’s Constitution and education legislation are unequivocal: every child within our borders has the right to basic education, irrespective of nationality or documentation status. The protection of children and the safeguarding of their right to learn in a safe and supportive environment are paramount and non-negotiable.

Schools and educators are not responsible for immigration enforcement. Immigration management is a function of border control and national immigration authorities, not of school principals or education officials.

The real challenges confronting the education system such as infrastructure backlogs, overcrowding, funding constraints for the appointment of additional teachers, and broader resource limitations are systemic and structural in nature. These challenges cannot be simplistically, inaccurately, or dishonestly attributed to the small minority of foreign learners in our schools. Even in the absence of foreign learners, many schools would regrettably continue to face pressures linked to underfunding, infrastructure deficits, and historical inequality.

The Department therefore calls on political leaders, community structures, civil society organisations, and the media to exercise responsibility and principled leadership. In these circumstance, true leadership fosters unity and upholds the values of dignity, safety, and inclusion as enshrined in our Constitution. Public discourse must be guided by these values, facts, evidence, and proper context. We must actively reject xenophobia, fearmongering, and misinformation.

Education is a unifying force in society. Our schools must be places of safety, dignity, and inclusion for all children. They must protect the rights of every learner and strengthen social cohesion and never be used as tools for division.

