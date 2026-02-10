Western Cape Mobility Provincial assists with livestock inspections

Provincial Traffic Services assist with livestock inspections

Provincial Traffic Services maintained a high-visibility presence on Western Cape roads last week (2-8 February 2026), conducting 204 integrated operations and stopping nearly 40 000 vehicles. This week’s efforts included five specialised joint operations with the Western Cape Agriculture Department to curb the spread of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD).

In response to suspected FMD cases in Mbekweni, Paarl and Mossel Bay, heavy vehicles transporting livestock were subjected to rigorous inspections to ensure transit meets safety standards and complies with legal requirements. A total of 1 662 vehicles were stopped, 838 screened, four suspended for unroadworthiness, and 238 fines were issued, totalling R347 850.

"Partnering with the Western Cape Agriculture Department helps ensure enforcement is fair and based on clear legal requirements, such as checking vehicle fitness, verifying livestock permits, and monitoring load compliance," said Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku. "These operations protect the agricultural economy, prevent the spread of disease, and keep both livestock and road users safe."

Despite the high volume of law-abiding road users, driving under the influence (DUI) remains a critical threat. Out of 114 total arrests this week, 71 were for DUI (over 60%). Most notably, one driver apprehended between De Doorns and Worcester recorded an alcohol level 10 times over the legal limit.

Enforcement highlights

Vehicles stopped: 39 573

Fines issued: 11 039

Speeding: Highest recorded speed was 199 km/h in a 120 km/h zone

Vehicle fitness: 27 vehicles impounded; 231 discontinued for unroadworthiness

Despite these efforts, 15 crashes claimed 16 lives this week, including 8 pedestrians.

Summary of arrests (Total: 114)

• 71 x Driving under the influence

• 21 x Undocumented persons

• 8 x Fraudulent documentation

• 4 x Reckless and negligent driving

• 2 x Bribery

• Other: 1 x Speeding, 3 x Overloading, 1 x Possession of illegal substance, 3 x Obstruction/Threatening officers

"Our traffic officers worked tirelessly this past weekend, from targeting Foot-and-Mouth Disease to arresting impaired drivers, including two who attempted to offer bribes," added Maxine Bezuidenhout, Chief Director: Traffic Management. "These operations demonstrate our commitment to protecting both our communities and the agricultural sector."

