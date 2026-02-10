Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli: Land Reform engagement and title deeds handover

Speaking notes by Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, at the engagement with land reform beneficiaries and Title Deeds Handover Ceremony, Bethlehem, Free State

Programme Director, Mr Zulu,

Honourable Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso,

Honourable MEC of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ms Elzabe Rockman,

District Mayor, Cllr Conny Msibi, and other Councillors,

Chairperson of the Free State House of Traditional Leaders, Ntate Morena Neo Mopeli,

Leaders of Communal Property Associations,

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Good morning.

It is an honour to join the Honourable Minister and all stakeholders gathered here today for this important engagement with land reform beneficiaries. Programmes such as this are not ceremonial. They are about restoring dignity, strengthening ownership, and ensuring that land reform translates into real economic participation for our people.

The handover of title deeds represents far more than a legal process. It represents security. It represents opportunity. And it represents a decisive step toward correcting the injustices of our past while building a more inclusive and productive future.

Government is clear that land reform must not only transfer land, but must also support sustainable use of that land. Beneficiaries must be empowered to farm, to build, to invest, and to create livelihoods for their families and communities. Land must become a productive asset that drives growth, food security, and local economic development.

This work is also part of the broader structural reform programme under Operation Vulindlela, which is focused on removing barriers to growth, improving service delivery, and strengthening the capability of the state. Operation Vulindlela is a joint initiative of the Presidency and National Treasury aimed at accelerating priority reforms to support economic growth and inclusive development.

One of the key priorities within this reform agenda is spatial integration and housing, including clearing the backlog of title deeds and improving access to secure land ownership. This work ensures that more South Africans are able to participate meaningfully in the economy and build intergenerational wealth.

Today’s engagement therefore forms part of a much larger national effort to unlock opportunity, restore dignity, and build a capable, responsive state that works for its people.

We recognise that challenges remain. Issues of post-settlement support, governance, access to finance, infrastructure, and market access must continue to be addressed with urgency. Government is committed to working with beneficiaries, CPAs, traditional leaders, and all stakeholders to ensure that land reform succeeds not only in policy, but in practice.

To the beneficiaries present today: the land you receive is a foundation for progress. Use it productively. Build from it. Grow from it. And pass on a legacy of ownership and opportunity to future generations.

Let us continue working together to ensure that land reform contributes to inclusive growth, rural development, and shared prosperity.

I thank you.



