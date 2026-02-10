Deputy Minister Namane Dickson Masemola attends North West Provincial Local Government Indaba, 10 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Namane Dickson Masemola, will attend the North West Provincial Local Government Indaba (KgotlaKgothe), convened under the theme “Every Municipality Must Work.”

The Deputy Minister will join provincial and local government leadership, decision-makers, sector experts, and thought leaders to reflect on the current state of local government in the province and to collectively chart a way forward towards strengthening municipal governance, improving institutional performance and accelerating service delivery.

The Indaba seeks to adopt a renewed narrative for local government by aligning stakeholders around a shared vision for accountable, efficient and citizen-focused municipalities. It will further formulate actionable strategies to address governance challenges, strengthen financial recovery, and improve service delivery outcomes, while enhancing collaboration among provincial, national, traditional leadership structures and oversight institutions.

This important gathering takes place a few months ahead of the 2026/27 local government elections and on the eve of the release of the reviewed 2026 Local Government White Paper, which is expected to be a transformative framework for the local government sphere. The Indaba will also intensify institutional preparedness for the upcoming local government elections.

Discussions will be informed by the findings of the State of Local Government and Auditor-General reports, among other assessments, which have highlighted persistent weaknesses in governance, financial management and service delivery. The engagement will further guide necessary institutional reforms aimed at stabilising and professionalising municipalities.

Through this platform, stakeholders are expected to identify practical and sustainable interventions to restore public confidence in local government and ensure that municipalities are responsive, accountable and capable of delivering quality services to communities.

The Deputy Minister will address the Indaba as follows:

Date: 10 February 2026

Time: 08:30

Venue: Sun City, North West Province

