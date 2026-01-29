MessageBunker Announces Microsoft Office 365 Support

MessageBunker Control Panel MessageBunker Explanation Graphic

MessageBunker now supports Office 365 accounts through IMAP connections utilising Microsoft’s OAuth authentication system.

For Office365 users, having a copy of your email data in the UK, totally independent of Microsoft, can be a huge benefit for UK companies in particular." — Adrian Mardlin

WENDOVER, BUCKS, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After extensive development, MessageBunker now supports Office 365 accounts through IMAP connections utilising Microsoft’s OAuth authentication system. This integration provides organisations using Microsoft’s platform with a robust, independent disaster recovery and email archiving solution on a separate platform from their primary email infrastructure.The Office 365 integration has been a highly requested feature, said Adrian Mardlin, Managing Director. “This enhancement allows businesses to maintain critical email archives independently of their primary Microsoft infrastructure, providing an essential layer of business continuity protection. The implementation is straightforward, making it easy for organisations to quickly establish reliable email backup and discovery capabilities.”The Office 365 support represents a significant business opportunity for MessageBunker partners and resellers, enabling them to offer ongoing recurring revenue services to customers who might otherwise lack comprehensive email archiving solutions.Free Trial AvailableMessageBunker continues to offer a generous three-month free trial, allowing organisations to fully evaluate the service’s email archiving, discovery, and disaster recovery capabilities before committing to a subscription.About MessageBunkerMessageBunker provides comprehensive email archiving and discovery services for businesses of all sizes. The platform offers secure, reliable email backup and retrieval capabilities, supporting multiple email platforms including Office 365 and Gmail, with a focus on business continuity and regulatory compliance.MessageBunker is a service provided by The Very Good Email Company , a UK based email services provider with over 25 years experience.

