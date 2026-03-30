Never Miss an Open Golf Event Again: The Platform Giving Amateur Golfers a Single Place to Find Tournaments Worldwide

Search for Alister MacKenzie golf courses Follow your favourite courses

Discover open golf tournaments worldwide — including courses by Augusta National designer Alister MacKenzie — all in one searchable platform.

With the Masters approaching, it's a great time to discover courses designed by Alister MacKenzie. You can now find and enter open events at his courses on Open Golf Events.” — Adrian Mardlin

WENDOVER, BUCKS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, finding an open amateur golf tournament has meant trawling through club websites, scanning notice boards, and hoping word gets around in time. Open Golf Events opengolfevents.com ) is changing that — and with the UK amateur season kicking off this April, there has never been a better time to discover what is on near you.The platform aggregates open golf events from courses and tour operators across 54+ countries into a single searchable database, updated automatically as new competitions are announced. Golfers can search by location, date, handicap limit, and format — cutting through the noise to find events that are actually relevant to them.The problem it solvesOpen golf tournaments — events where any golfer meeting the handicap criteria can enter — have always been poorly signposted. Individual courses post details on their own websites, often buried in PDFs or outdated pages. Tour operators maintain separate listings. There is no central registry. The result is that thousands of events go undersubscribed, while golfers who would love to play them simply never hear about them.Open Golf Events tackles this by crawling course and tour operator websites automatically, extracting competition data, and presenting it in a consistent, searchable format. Coverage currently spans more than 54 countries, with particular depth across the UK, Spain, and Portugal.New features for 2026This spring, the platform launches two features that bring golfers closer to the events and courses they care about most.Course Follow allows golfers to follow specific venues and receive updates when new events are listed. Whether it is a home club, a bucket-list links course, or a municipal track that runs regular opens, followers will no longer need to check back manually.Course Architects adds a new dimension to course discovery. Golfers can now explore events by the designer behind the course — from Golden Age architects to modern shapers. With the Masters at Augusta National just around the corner, there is no better time to reflect on the legacy of Alister MacKenzie , the Yorkshire-born architect behind Augusta as well as Cypress Point, Royal Melbourne, and dozens of other masterpieces. Open Golf Events now lets golfers find and enter competitive events at MacKenzie-designed courses — a compelling way to walk the same ground that inspired one of golf's greatest design minds. For golfers who love the history and craft of course design, it is an entirely new way to plan a season around courses worth playing.Founder's note: "I've been playing golf for over 40 years and have entered events at top courses all over the world — but finding them was always harder than it should be. There were a handful of existing sites trying to solve this, mostly focused on the UK and mostly doing a poor job of it. Golf club websites are highly varied and often not a high priority for clubs who are, understandably, more interested in the real world of playing golf than the virtual one. The question I asked was: can AI sort the data from all those different sources and formats into something searchable and useful? The answer was mostly yes — so rather than just cover the UK or Europe, we decided to do the whole world."— Adrian Mardlin, Founder, Open Golf EventsLooking aheadOpen Golf Events continues to expand its course and event database, with active development in new markets. The platform is free to use for golfers and free to list for course operators and tour operators. Courses and tour operators wishing to ensure their events appear on the platform are invited to get in touch via opengolfevents.com.About Open Golf EventsOpen Golf Events is a global amateur golf tournament aggregator, helping golfers discover open events searchable by location, date, eligibility, and format. The platform covers 54+ countries and is updated automatically via a proprietary web crawling and data extraction system.

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