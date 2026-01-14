Open Golf Events Launches Event Discovery Platform for Amateur Golfers Worldwide

New search platform helps amateur golfers discover and enter tournaments from over 30,000 courses worldwide.

WENDOVER, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open Golf Events has launched a revolutionary platform that solves one of amateur golf's most persistent challenges: discovering which tournaments are open for entry. By automatically aggregating competitions from golf federations, tour operators, and club websites across the world, the platform eliminates the need for golfers to check dozens of different sources when planning their competitive season.The platform currently indexes tournaments from over 30,000 golf courses worldwide, creating a centralized hub where golfers can browse upcoming events, filter by location and date, and quickly find competitions that match their interests. From local club events to prestigious amateur tours, Open Golf Events brings together tournament information that was previously scattered across hundreds of individual websites."Golf tournament discovery has been fragmented for too long," said Adrian Mardlin, founder of Open Golf Events. "Golfers waste hours checking multiple federation websites, tour operators, and club pages just to find events they can enter. Meanwhile, many excellent tournaments struggle with visibility simply because they're difficult to discover. Our platform solves both problems simultaneously."The service benefits golf clubs and tournament organizers at no cost, automatically listing their events and increasing visibility to potential participants. The platform's automated crawling technology continuously updates tournament information, ensuring golfers always have access to the latest competition schedules.Open Golf Events is particularly valuable for golfers who travel or compete across different regions, as well as those looking to expand their competitive calendar beyond their home club.The service is free to use for golfers and requires no action from tournament organizers – events are automatically discovered and listed through the platform's sophisticated AI-enabled crawling technology, which continuously improves in accuracy as more courses and golfers engage with the service."My wife says, why don't you take your clubs on vacation? But I don't want to play alone. Now I don't have to, as I can find local events where I am going that are either competitions or friendly society events.", says Adrian Mardlin. "This is one of the things that inspired the creation of the website."

