Bettersize Instruments Launches New BeSEC: An Absolute Molecular Weight Analyzer for SEC/GPC Systems

BeSEC BeSEC Couple With SEC/GPC Platform

BeSEC, Setting a New Standard for Absolute Molecular Weight Analysis for SEC/GPC Systems.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bettersize Instruments is a leading manufacturer of scientific instruments for particle size, particle shape, zeta potential, and molecular characterization, recently announced the launch of the BeSEC, an advanced static light scattering detector designed to couple with any SEC/GPC platform seamlessly to provide absolute molecular weight, molecular weight distribution, and molecular size of polymers, plastics, proteins and biologics.

Conventional SEC/GPC methods rely on calibration standards and retention time, introducing structural bias and limiting accuracy for branched polymers, aggregates, and ultra-high-molecular-weight species. BeSEC addresses these limitations by enabling first-principles molecular measurement independent of column calibration.

LEARN MORE

Static Light Scattering Technology

BeSEC employs static light scattering detection at low angle (7°) and right angle (90°), allowing direct determination of molecular weight over a broad range from 1 kDa to 2 GDa. The dual-angle configuration supports radius of gyration (Rg) analysis for macromolecules larger than 12 nm and enhances sensitivity across diverse molecular architectures. The detector is engineered for universal compatibility to integrate with any SEC or GPC platform. An 18 μL low-dispersion flow cell minimizes band broadening. BeSEC simultaneously acquires refractive index (RI), UV, and start signals, enabling synchronized molecular characterization throughout chromatographic separation.

BeSEC Workstation Software

Data acquisition and analysis are managed through BeSEC Workstation Software, which supports automated sequence measurements, multi-peak integration, dn/dc determination, concentration calculation, and comprehensive statistical reporting. The system outputs key molecular parameters including Mn, Mw, Mz, Mp, polydispersity, molecular weight distribution, and Rg.

Applications

BeSEC is suited for applications in biopharmaceutical characterization, including aggregation analysis and oligomer quantification, as well as polymer and proteins analysis, where accurate molecular weight and size distributions are essential for understanding structure–property relationships.

Availability

The BeSEC Series is available in two configurations:

BeSEC LS1 (90° detection) for routine absolute molecular weight analysis

BeSEC LS2 (7° and 90° detection) for extended molecular weight range and Rg determination

The BeSEC is available worldwide through Bettersize Instruments with 3 years warrenty.

Learn more: https://www.bettersizeinstruments.com/products/advanced-light-scattering-detector-besec/

About Bettersize Instruments Ltd.

Founded in 1995, Bettersize Instruments Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of scientific instruments for particle size, particle shape, zeta potential, and molecular characterization. With a mission to deliver innovative, reliable, and user-friendly solutions, Bettersize serves customers in over 80 countries across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, academic, and industrial sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.