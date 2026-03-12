Bettersize Instruments Launches Bettersizer 2600 Plus: All-in-One Particle Size and Shape Analyzer

Bettersizer 2600 Plus Advanced Laser Diffraction System PIC-1 - Dual Camera Dynamic Imaging Module

Introducing the Bettersizer 2600 Plus, a combition of laser diffraction and dynamic imaging to deliver advanced particle size and shape analysis in one system.

Particle size tells part of the story, but particle shape reveals why materials behave the way they do. The Bettersizer 2600 Plus brings these insights together in one instrument.” — Perfil Liu, Senior Application Scientist at Bettersize Instruments

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bettersize Instruments, a global leader in particle characterization technologies, announced the launch of the Bettersizer 2600 Plus, a next-generation particle size and shape analyzer designed to deliver deeper insight into complex materials.

As modern materials become increasingly sophisticated, traditional particle size analysis alone is often not enough to fully explain product performance. Particle shape, distribution, and dispersion behavior all play critical roles in determining quality, stability, and functionality across industries ranging from battery materials and ceramics to inks, coatings, and advanced materials.

The Bettersizer 2600 Plus addresses this challenge by integrating laser diffraction and dynamic image analysis into a single modular platform, enabling researchers and quality control laboratories to analyze both particle size and shape in one system.

A POWERFUL COMBINATION OF TECHNOLOGIES

Built on the proven legacy of the widely adopted Bettersizer 2600, the Bettersizer 2600 Plus combines laser diffraction with dual-camera dynamic imaging, providing comprehensive particle analysis across a size range of 0.02 μm to 3500 μm.

The laser diffraction system features a 92-detector array and supports both Mie and Fraunhofer optical models, enabling fast and reliable particle size distribution measurements with excellent repeatability.

Complementing this capability is the PIC-1 dual-camera dynamic imaging module, which captures high-speed particle images during measurement. These images allow users to evaluate particle shape, identify agglomerates, and visually detect irregular or oversized particles that may affect product performance.

PIC-1 DUAL-CAMERA DYNAMIC IMAGING SYSTEM

The PIC-1 module provides real-time particle imaging and converts captured images into quantitative size and shape information.

Key features include:

- Measurement range: 2 μm – 3500 μm

- Dual measurement modes: Imaging-only or combined with laser diffraction

- Magnification options: 0.5× and 10×

- High-speed imaging: Up to 70 frames per second

This capability provides visual evidence of particle morphology while supporting quantitative shape analysis.

FLEXIBLE DISPERSION OPTIONS FOR DIVERSE MATERIALS

The modular architecture of the Bettersizer 2600 Plus allows users to configure the system with a wide range of wet and dry dispersion units, enabling reliable analysis of powders, suspensions, emulsions, and other material types.

Available dispersion units include:

- BT-812 Automatic Wet Dispersion Unit

- BT-80N Pro Automatic Anti-Corrosive Wet Dispersion Unit

- BT-80N Anti-Corrosive Wet Dispersion Unit

- BT-814 Small-Volume Wet Dispersion Unit

- BT-912 Automatic Dry Dispersion Unit

- BT-903 Small-Volume Dry Dispersion Unit

A built-in module selection decision tree helps users determine the optimal configuration based on sample characteristics and measurement requirements.

SMART SOFTWARE FOR EFFICIENT WORKFLOW

The Bettersizer software platform integrates instrument control, data analysis, and report generation into a single environment designed to streamline the entire particle analysis workflow.

Automated system preparation, real-time measurement control, and advanced data processing help minimize manual intervention while ensuring consistent results. Typical measurements are completed in under 10 seconds, with repeatability better than 0.5%, in full compliance with ISO 13320.

The software also offers flexible reporting tools, allowing users to export data in multiple formats—including PDF, Excel, and text files—and customize report layouts to meet internal documentation requirements.

ENABLING DEEPER PARTICLE INSIGHTS

By combining particle size and shape analysis in one platform, the Bettersizer 2600 Plus transforms routine particle testing into a deeper source of material insight. This integrated approach helps researchers and manufacturers better understand how particle characteristics influence product performance, stability, and processing behavior.

For more information about the Bettersizer 2600 Plus, please visit: https://www.bettersizeinstruments.com/products/bettersizer-2600-plus-particle-size-and-shape-analyzer/

ABOUT BETTERSIZE INSTRUMENTS

Bettersize Instruments specializes in the development and manufacturing of advanced particle characterization instruments, including laser diffraction particle size analyzers, dynamic image analyzers, DLS nanoparticle size analyzers stability analyzers and powder characteristic testers. With a global customer base spanning research laboratories and industrial production environments, Bettersize is committed to helping scientists gain deeper insight into their materials.

