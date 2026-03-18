[Webinar] Bettersize Introduces the Bettersizer 2600 Plus for Advanced Particle Size Analysis

[Webinar] Bettersizer 2600 Plus

This webinar will highlight how combining particle size and shape analysis in a single workflow helps professionals gain deeper insight into their materials.

Modern materials demand more than a single-dimensional view. This webinar will show how integrated particle size and shape analysis can give professionals a deeper understanding of their materials.” — Beverly Barnum, Technology Director at Bettersize Inc.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many laboratories, particle size data is essential but often not enough. Materials with similar size distributions can behave very differently in processing, stability, flowability, dispersibility, and final product performance. In these cases, particle shape, agglomeration, and dispersion quality can provide the missing context needed to understand material behavior and make better decisions.

To help particle characterization professionals address these challenges, Bettersize Instruments will host a live webinar featuring the Bettersizer 2600 Plus, aa all-in-one particle size and shape analyzer that combines laser diffraction (LD) and dynamic image analysis (DIA) in single system. Designed for laboratories that need more than size-only measurement, the Bettersizer 2600 Plus helps users evaluate both particle size and particle shape within a single workflow—reducing uncertainty and expanding analytical insight.

WEBINAR DETAILS

🖥️ Bettersizer 2600 Plus: A New Leap in Particle Size Analysis

📅 Tuesday, April 28, 2026

⏰ 10:00 - 11:00 AM EDT

📍 Online

🔗 https://www.bettersizeinstruments.com/learn/webinar/bettersizer-2600-plus-a-new-leap-in-particle-size-analysis/

This webinar will show how the Bettersizer 2600 Plus helps modern laboratories gain a more complete picture of their materials by measuring both particle size and shape in one streamlined workflow. By combining laser diffraction with dynamic image analysis, the system allows users to go beyond traditional size-only measurement and uncover critical information about particle morphology, agglomeration, and dispersion behavior.

For users evaluating a new particle size analyzer—or looking to overcome the limitations of conventional laser diffraction alone—the session will highlight how integrated analysis can improve method confidence, support more reliable results, and strengthen decision-making across research, development, manufacturing, and quality control. Attendees will also see how a broader view of particle systems can help reduce repeat testing, improve dispersion assessment, and deliver more actionable data for complex materials.

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KEY TAKEAWAYS

In this webinar, attendees will discover how to:

• Measure particle size and shape simultaneously in one system

• Detect agglomerates and irregular particles with greater confidence

• Reduce operator-to-operator variation with smarter automation

• Combine sieve and laser data into one continuous distribution

• Handle more materials with flexible wet and dry dispersion options

• Turn particle insight into better product and process decisions

SPEAKERS

• Beverly Barnum is Technology Director at Bettersize Inc. She will discuss why modern particle analysis requires more than particle size alone and how integrated size-and-shape analysis can help users better understand complex materials.

• Weichen Gan is Application Scientist at Bettersize Instruments. He will explain how the Bettersizer 2600 Plus combines laser diffraction and dynamic image analysis in one system and demonstrate how this approach helps reveal agglomerates, irregular morphologies, and dispersion behavior more effectively than conventional particle size testing alone.

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ABOUT BETTERSIZE INSTRUMENTS

Bettersize Instruments specializes in the development and manufacture of advanced particle characterization instruments, including laser diffraction particle size analyzers, dynamic image analyzers, DLS nanoparticle size analyzers, stability analyzers, and powder characteristic testers. The company serves research laboratories and industrial production environments worldwide and is committed to helping scientists gain deeper insight into their materials.

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