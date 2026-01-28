Senate Bill 1139 Printer's Number 1404
PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - person otherwise paid by or acting as an agent of a Federal
agency that primarily enforces immigration laws or the United
States Customs and Border Protection, or any division thereof,
or other officer, employee or person otherwise paid by or acting
as an agent of the United States Department of Homeland Security
who is charged with immigration enforcement.
"Hold request." A request, by a Federal agency that
primarily enforces immigration laws, that a local law
enforcement agency maintain custody of an individual currently
in the local law enforcement agency's custody beyond the time
the individual would otherwise be eligible for release in order
to facilitate transfer to the Federal agency. The term includes
the United States Department of Homeland Security.
"Immigration enforcement." An effort to investigate, enforce
or assist in the investigation or enforcement of a Federal civil
immigration law. The term includes an effort to investigate,
enforce or assist in the investigation or enforcement of a
Federal criminal immigration law that penalizes a person's
presence in, entry or reentry to or employment in, the United
States, including a violation of 8 U.S.C. § 1253 (relating to
penalties related to removal), 1324c (relating to penalties for
document fraud), 1325 (relating to improper entry by alien) or
1326 (relating to reentry of removed aliens).
"Joint law enforcement task force." A law enforcement agency
collaborating, engaging or partnering with a Federal law
enforcement agency in investigating, interrogating, detaining,
detecting or arresting persons for violations of Federal or
State criminal offenses.
"Judicial warrant." A warrant based on probable cause and
issued by a Federal judge or a United States magistrate judge
