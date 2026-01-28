Senate Bill 1139 Printer's Number 1404

PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - person otherwise paid by or acting as an agent of a Federal

agency that primarily enforces immigration laws or the United

States Customs and Border Protection, or any division thereof,

or other officer, employee or person otherwise paid by or acting

as an agent of the United States Department of Homeland Security

who is charged with immigration enforcement.

"Hold request." A request, by a Federal agency that

primarily enforces immigration laws, that a local law

enforcement agency maintain custody of an individual currently

in the local law enforcement agency's custody beyond the time

the individual would otherwise be eligible for release in order

to facilitate transfer to the Federal agency. The term includes

the United States Department of Homeland Security.

"Immigration enforcement." An effort to investigate, enforce

or assist in the investigation or enforcement of a Federal civil

immigration law. The term includes an effort to investigate,

enforce or assist in the investigation or enforcement of a

Federal criminal immigration law that penalizes a person's

presence in, entry or reentry to or employment in, the United

States, including a violation of 8 U.S.C. § 1253 (relating to

penalties related to removal), 1324c (relating to penalties for

document fraud), 1325 (relating to improper entry by alien) or

1326 (relating to reentry of removed aliens).

"Joint law enforcement task force." A law enforcement agency

collaborating, engaging or partnering with a Federal law

enforcement agency in investigating, interrogating, detaining,

detecting or arresting persons for violations of Federal or

State criminal offenses.

"Judicial warrant." A warrant based on probable cause and

issued by a Federal judge or a United States magistrate judge

