Senate Bill 1152 Printer's Number 1405
PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - or commercial property because of the race, color, familial
status, age, religious creed, ancestry, sex, national origin
[or], handicap or disability or source of income of any person,
the use of a guide or support animal because of the blindness,
deafness or physical handicap of the user or because the user is
a handler or trainer of guide or support animals or because of
the handicap or disability of an individual with whom the person
is known to have a relationship or association.
(5) Print, publish or circulate any statement or
advertisement: (i) relating to the sale, lease or acquisition of
any housing accommodation or commercial property or the loan of
money, whether or not secured by mortgage, or otherwise for the
acquisition, construction, rehabilitation, repair or maintenance
of any housing accommodation or commercial property which
indicates any preference, limitation, specification, or
discrimination based upon race, color, familial status, age,
religious creed, ancestry, sex, national origin, handicap or
disability, source of income or because of the handicap or
disability of an individual with whom the person is known to
have a relationship or association, or (ii) relating to the
sale, lease or acquisition of any housing accommodation or
commercial property which indicates any preference, limitation,
specification or discrimination based upon use of a guide or
support animal because of the blindness, deafness or physical
handicap of the user or because the user is a handler or trainer
of support or guide animals.
(6) Make any inquiry, elicit any information, make or keep
any record or use any form of application, containing questions
or entries concerning race, color, familial status, age,
religious creed, ancestry, sex, national origin, handicap or
20260SB1152PN1405 - 4 -
