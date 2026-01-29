Kornerz Dramatically Improves Their 'Nooks' for 2026

Kornerz is where thinking minds meet. Kornerz stands for meaningful conversations. Kornerz is where thinking minds meet.

The Change Designed to Add the Users’ All-Around Communications Experience

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kornerz, the new, fast-growing and dynamic social media platform designed to define the real origins and goodness of social media and why the movement began in the first place, has announced that much of 2026 will be devoted to improving their “Nooks”, the cornerstone of the Kornerz app.“We are currently working on a series of user experience and interface improvements for our Nooks,” said the company’s founder and CEO Khalil Jazini. “This update will allow users to preview video chat rooms, see who is online, and check how many spots are remaining before they join. It’s a 2026 look and feel that’s most needed as we all concentrate on one thing which is the user experience first and foremost.”Jazini continues to emphasize that improving the Nooks is a huge impact, due to enhancing discoverability and at the same time, it reduces friction to join a Nook, which will boost engagement time. At first, the user didn’t know who is online, how many people joined the nook, even if there was anyone currently present or where to find a friend. Basically with the previous version, the user had no idea how many people were in a specific room, but now the user can choose properly which nook to join. In the previous version, it was a shot in the dark for the user.“This is the new sign-up flow on the app, is making it more user-friendly compared to the current version and at the same time, the new version improves communication, said Jazini. “The Kornerz thought long and hard about these new improvements to the Nook and we can guarantee the experience is now better than ever.”

