Kornerz Names Gabriel Faleri as the Company's New Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Kornerz Names Gabriel Felari as their new Chief Technology Officer Kornerz, real conversations, real people. Kornerz stands for meaningful conversations.

Faleri Brings Kornerz His Lifelong Passion of Tech Product Development, With an Emphasis on Software Architecture, AI, Cloud Computing, and Business Expansion.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strengthening their roster as an international social media powerhouse, Kornerz , the brand-new, fast-growing and dynamic social media platform designed to define the real origins and goodness of social media and why the movement began in the first place, has named Gabriel Faleri as their new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The 30 year-old Mr. Faleri is responsible for the platform’s global architecture, technological innovation, technical leadership, and product scaling, guiding the company in building a modern, robust, and seamless social experience. Originally from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and now making his home in London, England, Mr. Faleri has always demonstrated a natural inclination toward technology development and creation.As a young adult, Faleri studied at Maria de Rezende da Costa and Afonso Pena schools, where his interest and love of the technology and Internet field became evident to his teachers and instructors. This passion led him to enroll in the renowned technical institution Colegio Tecnico de Minas Gerais (COTEMIG), a prominent Brazilian educational institution in Belo Horizonte that offers students technical and vocational training in high-demand areas such as information systems, data processing, and electronics. COTEMIG became a pivotal milestone in Faleri's professional journey."During my technical training, I stood out academically, receiving awards at the traditional Tecnofeira for innovative projects," said Faleri. I had developed Ctrl House in 2013, which was a pioneering home automation system capable of controlling cameras, lighting, and alarms, This was a concept that anticipated what is known today as IoT or Internet of Things. I had realized then, definitely, technology would become my future."Seeking to deepen his tech expertise, Faleri pursued a degree in Computer Science at Universidade FUMEC (Fundação Mineira de Educação e Cultura) in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, where he continued his outstanding academic performance. Throughout his studies, Faleri published scientific articles, including research focused on the correlation between daily habits and cancer development. His professional career includes impactful roles across strategic sectors such as aviation, mining, and telecommunications, consistently contributing to high-impact initiatives. Among the companies where Faleri made significant contributions are Ecoprinq Brasil and Accenture Brazil, where he led critical projects for major clients, further strengthening his technical and leadership profile."I love everything Mr. Felari stands for," said Khalil Sautchuk Jezini, Chief Executive Officer at Kornerz. "He, not only brings his experience of technology product development and social media creativity to the forefront, but his compassion of seeing Kornerz grow and develop, is exciting to witness. You can have so many technology gurus show off their skills, but not everyone can come equipped with ambition and love of Kornerz like Gabriel. This is why he is our CTO."In addition to his work at Kornerz, Felari is also supporting the growth of Sheep Technology Services, a Brazilian IT consulting firm in the United Kingdom.With a career defined by innovation, strategic vision, and a commitment to technical excellence, Gabriel represents a new generation of technology leaders in Brazil. These professionals combine deep engineering expertise with the ability to create solutions that transform businesses and impact thousands of users.

