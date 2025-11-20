Kornerz Experiences Nearly 600 Percent Growth in Views as of 4Q 2025

Kornerz, real conversations, real people. Kornerz captures real meaningful conversations by real people in a non-confrontational way.

New Social Media Giant Emphasizes Personnel, Creative and Consumer Offerings as Positive Building Blocks

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kornerz , the much talked-about new social media platform that’s dynamic, fast-growing and built on real conversations by real people, has announced new data measuring the past 90 days since early August, showing a near 600 percent growth in Views of the social media app, up to an astounding 5,900 (up 596 percent). These analytics demonstrate and defines Kornerz as the pure example of real origins and goodness of social media and why the movement began in the first place. These figures are based on the Kornerz.com landing page.Other major notable analytics show Sessions are now at 1,500 (up 272.1 percent), Bounce Rate now at 17.2 percent (up 185.5 percent), and Average Session Duration climbed to two-minutes, 23 seconds (up 57.5 percent). This 90-day measurement has Kornerz Chief Executive Office Khalil Sautchuk Jezini extremely pleased and excited.“These are major number and I’m so proud of our Kornerz team for being so creative, fulfilling what Kornerz is all about, having subscribers come to Kornerz to stick around having real and meaningful conversations with one another,” said Jezini. “These numbers coming to light during the holiday season has been a gift within itself, and at the same time, it shows that people are engaging in discussions with one another, leading to why Kornerz exists in the first place.”One of the strongest numbers seen here is the increase in the Bounce Rate, which clearly shows that people are staying and engaging, which is all about the existence of Kornerz. Earlier this month, Kornerz looked at the past week performance in early November following Halloween and noticed that Views climbed to 3,400 (which is nearly a 170-thousand percent increase), Sessions were at 670, nearly a 67-thousand percent increase and the Average Session Duration was at an incredible one-minute, 19-seconds (nearly up 2.3-million percent). Looking at benchmarking, these seven days illustrated views are strongly ahead of the peer median and even above the 75th percentile, with a week-on-week surge of 40,750 percent compared to the previous period.According to Jezini, this major growth is a direct result of his team always thinking outside of the box.“We are putting our heart into marketing and promoting ourselves to the right people and industries, always looking to create new fresh offerings to our customers and always improving our look with new designs, images and striving for the best user experience possible,” said Jezini. “Our social media and grassroots media presence are our bread and butter, so having a strong community outreach methodology has taken us where we could only have imagined.”Data from the previous 90 days of the application also demonstrated growth right out of the box. This consists of App Units (or Downloads) and a 125 percent growth, In-App Purchases at a 36 percent growth, Proceeds at more than a 70 percent growth, Activations at a 100 percent growth month-over-month, Week 0 Retention was outstanding at 100 percent in the first week and the Average Engagement Time per Active User was at a solid 53 minutes.

