Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,015 in the last 365 days.

Starting this Week: 1099-G Forms Being Distributed to Claimants

Iowa Workforce Development has begun distributing its annual 1099-G forms.  These tax forms are meant for any Iowan who received unemployment insurance benefits between December 26, 2024, and December 31, 2025. 

Receiving Your 1099-G

If you elected to receive your 1099-G form electronically, you will soon receive a notification on your iowaworks.gov account. Once available, you can view or download your 1099-G from your message center.

If you elected to receive your 1099-G form via postal mail, copies have begun to be sent this week.

More Information

If you've recently changed your address or have questions, visit 1099-G Request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Starting this Week: 1099-G Forms Being Distributed to Claimants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.