Starting this Week: 1099-G Forms Being Distributed to Claimants

Iowa Workforce Development has begun distributing its annual 1099-G forms. These tax forms are meant for any Iowan who received unemployment insurance benefits between December 26, 2024, and December 31, 2025.

Receiving Your 1099-G

If you elected to receive your 1099-G form electronically, you will soon receive a notification on your iowaworks.gov account. Once available, you can view or download your 1099-G from your message center.

If you elected to receive your 1099-G form via postal mail, copies have begun to be sent this week.

More Information

If you've recently changed your address or have questions, visit 1099-G Request.