Utah Construction Bookkeeping Firm TRUEquity Now Accepting New Contractor Clients

TRUEquity Bookkeeping, founded by Helaman Cabrera, specializes in construction accounting and job costing for contractors along the Wasatch Front.

American Fork firm specializing in job costing opens availability for contractors and tradespeople along the Wasatch Front.

I spent years on job sites before I got into accounting. So when a contractor tells me something doesn't add up, I usually know where to look. I've been on both sides of it.” — Helaman Cabrera

AMERICAN FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRUEquity Bookkeeping , an American Fork-based firm specializing in construction accounting and job costing , is now accepting new clients throughout the Wasatch Front, from Provo to Salt Lake City.The firm serves contractors, tradespeople, real estate developers, and growing small businesses. Owner Helaman Cabrera built TRUEquity around job costing—tracking costs by project, phase, and cost code so contractors can see exactly which jobs make money and which ones don't."A lot of contractors finish a job thinking they did well, and then the numbers come back and it's not what they expected," said Helaman Cabrera, owner of TRUEquity Bookkeeping. "The point of job costing is to catch that before the job is over, not after."Cabrera brings ten years of construction industry experience, including six years in accounting roles—four as an accountant and two as a controller. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from BYU-Idaho and is a certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor. Before focusing on accounting full-time, he worked on the operations side of construction, giving him direct knowledge of how projects run and why financial visibility matters to contractors.The construction industry presents particular bookkeeping challenges that general practitioners may not anticipate. Progress billing, retainage, change orders, and the need to allocate labor and materials to specific jobs require systems designed for that complexity. Contractors who use generic bookkeeping often cannot determine project profitability until after completion—if at all.TRUEquity offers full-service bookkeeping starting at $199 per month, construction job costing, payroll services, accounts payable and receivable management, fractional CFO services, QuickBooks setup and training, inventory accounting, and sales tax preparation. The firm also provides catch-up bookkeeping for businesses with records that have fallen behind.Services are available throughout Salt Lake, Utah, and Davis counties, including American Fork, Lehi, Provo, Orem, Sandy, Draper, South Jordan, West Valley City, and Salt Lake City.Cabrera founded TRUEquity with the belief that financially healthy businesses create broader impact—hiring employees, supporting families, and strengthening communities. For him, getting a contractor's books right is not purely administrative work.Prospective clients can contact TRUEquity Bookkeeping through its website to schedule an initial consultation.

