ATS Bookkeeping & Advisory Services Now Accepting New Clients for Bookkeeping, Payroll, and Tax Services in Fairfax, VA

ATS Bookkeeping & Advisory Services in Fairfax, VA is now accepting new clients for bookkeeping, payroll, and tax services.

Fairfax-based firm offers monthly bookkeeping, payroll processing, tax preparation, and fractional CFO services to small and mid-sized businesses in the DMV.

Every industry has its own financial patterns, and our processes are built to reflect that instead of using one template for everyone.” — Andrew T. Swaby

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATS Bookkeeping & Advisory Services , a Fairfax-based firm serving small and mid-sized businesses, is now accepting new clients for monthly bookkeeping, payroll processing, tax preparation, and advisory services. The firm operates from 11350 Random Hills Road, Suite 800, in Fairfax, Virginia, and works with businesses throughout Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.Founded by Andrew T. Swaby, ATS was established to provide small businesses with the financial structure and reporting discipline typically associated with larger organizations that maintain full in-house finance departments. The firm's core services include monthly bookkeeping with bank and credit card reconciliation, full-service payroll with quarterly and year-end tax filings, business and personal tax preparation, catch-up bookkeeping for companies whose records have fallen behind, and fractional CFO support for owners who need strategic financial guidance without a full-time hire.The decision to expand capacity for new engagements comes as demand for bookkeeping, payroll, and tax services in Fairfax, VA and surrounding jurisdictions continues to rise. According to industry data, the outsourced accounting services market has grown steadily in recent years, driven in part by small business owners recognizing that managing financial records internally — or relying on part-time generalist help — often results in inaccurate reporting, missed deductions, and delayed filings. For many, the cost of correcting those issues at year-end exceeds the cost of professional monthly bookkeeping from the outset."We built the firm around a straightforward idea: business owners should always know where they stand financially, and they shouldn't have to chase their bookkeeper to find out," said Andrew T. Swaby, Founder and CEO of ATS Bookkeeping & Advisory Services. "Every client gets accurate books closed on a consistent schedule, clear reports, and direct access to our team when they have questions."ATS works with clients across several industries, including construction, healthcare, real estate, professional services, freight and logistics, law firms, and nonprofit organizations. Each of these sectors presents distinct bookkeeping requirements. Construction companies require job-level cost tracking to evaluate project profitability before bidding on new work. Healthcare practices manage complex revenue streams across payers and must maintain records that support audits. Nonprofit organizations need proper fund accounting to separate restricted and unrestricted dollars, along with annual Form 990 filings to maintain tax-exempt status. The firm has built processes tailored to these industry-specific demands rather than applying a uniform workflow to every engagement.Among Northern Virginia bookkeepers , ATS differentiates itself through the depth of its founder's professional background. Swaby brings more than two decades of experience in banking and executive finance, including leadership positions at National Commercial Bank Jamaica and the Jamaica National Group, where he oversaw credit analysis, risk management, and operational functions. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Professional Management from Nova Southeastern University and a Management Development Certificate from Harvard Business School. He is also a QuickBooks Certified ProAdvisor and the author of Numbers That Matter: A Business Owner's Guide to Smart Financial Choices.That banking experience shapes how the firm approaches every client engagement. ATS does not simply record transactions and produce reports. The team reviews financials with an eye toward how those numbers would be evaluated by a lender, an investor, or a tax authority. For a business owner preparing a business tax return in the DC area , this approach means the records are not only accurate but organized in a way that supports clean filings, maximizes eligible deductions, and minimizes the risk of issues during review.New clients can expect a structured onboarding process that typically begins within days of the initial consultation. The firm reviews the prospective client's existing books, identifies any gaps or cleanup needs, and establishes a monthly workflow. All services are delivered remotely through secure, cloud-based platforms. ATS is certified in both QuickBooks Online and Xero and supports clients on either system. Regular check-ins and same-day response times ensure that clients receive the attentiveness of a local partner without being required to attend in-person meetings.Monthly bookkeeping starts at $300, with pricing based on transaction volume. Full-service payroll begins at $150 per month plus $25 per employee and includes pay runs, tax deposits, quarterly filings, and year-end W-2 preparation. There are no long-term contracts, and all services are billed month to month.Business owners interested in scheduling a consultation can reach ATS Bookkeeping & Advisory Services through the firm's website or by phone. The firm responds to all inquiries within one business day.

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