Sarker Accounting Services Now Accepting Clients for Bookkeeping, Accounting, and Advisory Services in Buena Park

Sarker Accounting Services in Buena Park now accepts new bookkeeping and accounting clients across Orange County and Greater Los Angeles.

Family-owned firm with 35 years of financial experience offers monthly bookkeeping, payroll, and fractional CFO support to Orange County small businesses.

Most of our clients work with us remotely, but we are right here in Buena Park for anyone who wants to sit down and go through the numbers in person.” — Amrit Sarker

BUENA PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarker Accounting Services , a family-owned bookkeeping and accounting firm based in Buena Park, California, is now accepting new clients for monthly bookkeeping, payroll processing, and advisory services. The firm serves small and mid-size businesses across Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area, with monthly bookkeeping engagements starting at $199.Founded by Amrit Sarker, the firm provides bookkeeping, accounting, and advisory services in Buena Park with a focus on the types of businesses that make up the local economy: medical and dental practices, restaurants, wholesalers, trucking companies, retail shops, real estate investors, e-commerce sellers, and nonprofits. The decision to open the firm's client roster follows steady demand from business owners seeking experienced, locally based financial support.The announcement comes at a time when more small businesses are turning to outsourced bookkeeping rather than managing financial records in-house. A 2024 survey by the National Small Business Association found that nearly half of small business owners spend more than 40 hours per year on federal tax compliance alone, time that increases substantially when underlying books are disorganized or behind schedule. For businesses without a dedicated accounting department, outsourcing the function to a qualified firm can reduce both the time burden and the risk of costly errors.Sarker Accounting Services offers a flat-rate pricing model with no hourly billing. Each client receives a monthly rate based on transaction volume, and that rate remains fixed unless the scope of the business changes meaningfully. Services included in monthly engagements cover bank and credit card reconciliation, transaction categorization, monthly financial reporting, and ongoing support. Clients receive tax-ready books at year-end, prepared for handoff to their CPA.Beyond core bookkeeping, the firm provides a range of additional services that can be bundled into a monthly engagement or used independently. These include accounts payable and receivable management, invoicing, sales tax filing, QuickBooks setup and cleanup, catch-up bookkeeping for businesses whose records have fallen behind, and fractional CFO services such as budgeting and cash flow forecasting. Buena Park payroll services are also available, covering full-cycle payroll processing, tax deposits, quarterly filings, W-2 preparation, new hire onboarding, and 1099 preparation for independent contractors."Most of the business owners who contact us are not looking for a bookkeeper because everything is running smoothly," said Amrit Sarker, Founder of Sarker Accounting Services. "They come to us because something is wrong. The books are months behind, payroll is getting complicated, or they just got turned down for a loan because they could not produce clean financials. We step in and fix whatever the immediate problem is, then keep the books current going forward."The firm's capacity to handle complex engagements is rooted in its founder's background. Sarker holds an MBA, a Certified Public Bookkeeper designation from the National Association of Certified Public Bookkeepers, QuickBooks certifications in both Online and Desktop, and a Payroll Accounting certification. His career spans more than 35 years in banking, business operations, and accounting. He spent 22 years in institutional banking, rising to Assistant General Manager at a national bank with over 900 branches, where he oversaw credit administration, regulatory compliance, and financial operations. After relocating to the United States, he managed multi-location convenience store operations across Southern California and later handled full-cycle accounting for a global import and apparel distribution company.Currently, in addition to his client work, Sarker manages the books for 11 separate entities under a nephrology and dialysis healthcare group. That portfolio includes professional services LLCs, dialysis ventures, real estate holdings, and clinical operations across multiple locations. The multi-entity healthcare work requires the kind of precision and structural understanding that directly benefits the firm's small business clients, particularly those operating more than one entity or location.New clients can expect a straightforward onboarding process. After an initial consultation to assess the business and its needs, the firm provides a flat-rate quote. If the books are behind, catch-up work is completed as a separate project before transitioning into ongoing monthly service. Most engagements begin within a few days of the initial conversation. Clients share documents through a secure portal, and the firm responds to questions within one business day.The firm operates from its office at 8021 8th Street in Buena Park and works with most clients remotely, though in-person meetings are available by appointment. As one of the Buena Park bookkeepers built specifically for the complexities of small business accounting in Southern California, Sarker Accounting Services is positioning itself to serve the growing number of local businesses that need professional financial management without the overhead of a full-time hire.Business owners interested in learning more or requesting a consultation can contact Sarker Accounting Services through the firm's website or by phone.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.