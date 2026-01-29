Be Well Studio Introduces an Elevated Membership-Based Wellness Experience to Las Vegas

We wanted wellness to feel accessible, intentional, and elevated, without sacrificing privacy or quality.” — Adam Brown

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Be Well Studio is officially open, bringing a refined and intentional approach to wellness to the Las Vegas community. Designed for individuals who value longevity, performance, and meaningful connection, Be Well Studio offers a premium wellness environment with more than 15 advanced services available under one roof.Be Well Studio is a membership-based wellness studio with membership intentionally limited to 250 individuals. This cap creates a calm, uncrowded atmosphere where members enjoy consistent access to services with minimal wait times and a more personalized experience. Most offerings require no appointments, allowing members to integrate wellness seamlessly into their daily routines.Among the studio’s most popular services are the one-hour float pod hyperbaric chamber , and IV sessions , which have seen growing interest from those seeking flexible ways to explore wellness while experiencing the studio’s elevated environment. These services also serve as an introduction to the broader benefits of membership.In addition to individual wellness services, Be Well Studio offers fully private group experiences and corporate events. These curated 2.5 to 3-hour experiences include guided rotations through two signature wellness zones and are ideal for team building, celebrations, and intimate retreats. With expert staff on hand and complete privacy, groups are able to relax, connect, and recharge in a setting unlike anything else in Las Vegas.“Our goal was to create a space that supports long-term well-being while fostering genuine connection,” said Adam Brown, co-founder of Be Well Studio. “We wanted wellness to feel accessible, intentional, and elevated, without sacrificing privacy or quality.”Located in northwest Las Vegas, Be Well Studio blends contrast therapy, red light therapy, hyperbaric chambers, sound loungers, salt therapy, and more into a cohesive wellness experience designed to support recovery, performance, and longevity.Be Well Studio is now welcoming new members and private event bookings. Find out more today at bewellstudio.life

