Ennaira Aesthetics & Wellness to Host Self-Care Sale Event in Marabella on March 22

Dr. Arianne Dhanukdharriesingh, Ennaira Aesthetics & Wellness

Ennaira Aesthetics & Wellness invites the public to attend its upcoming Self Care Sale Event on Sunday, March 22, 2026 from 9:00 AM to 6:30 PM.

SAN FERNANDO, TRINIDAD, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ennaira Aesthetics & Wellness invites the public to attend its upcoming Self Care Sale Event on Sunday, March 22, 2026 from 9:00 AM to 6:30 PM at the Ennaira Aesthetics & Wellness spa in Marabella.This one-day event offers guests the opportunity to explore personalized aesthetic and wellness solutions while enjoying exclusive promotions, expert guidance, and a welcoming environment focused on self-care and holistic well-being.Guests will have access to complimentary mini consultations with Ennaira’s team of specialists, including Wellness and Aesthetic Doctors, Dermatologist, Nutritionist & Lifestyle Coach, and Medical Aesthetician. These sessions allow attendees to learn more about treatment options tailored to their personal wellness and aesthetic goals with free online registration.The event will also feature exclusive event only treatment packages, special pricing on select skincare products, giveaways and curated goodie bags, as well as refreshments and healthy bites throughout the day.A major highlight of the event will be the introduction of the Candela Matrix® Pro RF Microneedling system, a groundbreaking platform that is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science backed technology designed to address the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.More than traditional RF microneedling, the Matrixsystem is a comprehensive skin renewal platform designed to deliver personalized treatments across multiple layers of the skin. Built with advanced real time impedance monitoring, the system ensures each pulse of energy is precisely calibrated to deliver consistent and effective results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient’s unique concerns, the Matrixplatform allows Ennaira Aesthetics & Wellness to achieve visible, natural looking outcomes with confidence. RF Microneedling stimulates collagen production with precision at up to three depths in a single insertion. This technology helps improve wrinkles, tighten skin, addresses acne scars and restore lost volume.Fractional Resurfacing and Ablation improves skin texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface the skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.Together, these technologies allow Matrixtreatments to address concerns such as skin laxity, acne scars, uneven texture, fine lines, wrinkles, and overall skin rejuvenation within one efficient treatment platform.What makes Matrixunique is its outcome driven approach to aesthetic care. The system is designed to treat some of the most common skin concerns including laxity, sagging, uneven tone, and signs of aging while offering benefits such as customized treatments for all skin tones and types, visible results with minimal downtime, and consistent energy delivery for predictable outcomes.The platform supports preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen boosting renewal for mature skin, making it a versatile solution for patients at every stage of their skin journey.Whether patients are interested in preventative care, skin rejuvenation, weight management, or simply learning more about their options, the Self Care Sale Event provides a relaxed setting to connect with experienced professionals and explore personalized treatment solutions.Admission to the event is free, however consultation slots and promotional packages are available in limited quantities.For more information visit www.ennairatt.com or to register for the event or book a consultation online, visit @ennairatt on Instagram, call or WhatsApp 868-255-1122.About Ennaira Aesthetics & WellnessEnnaira Aesthetics & Wellness is not just a skincare destination; it is a refined sanctuary where simplicity, intention, and self-care seamlessly converge to create a transformative experience. In a world saturated with quick fixes and fleeting trends, Ennaira offers a refreshing escape, a space where time slows, decisions become effortless, and skincare is elevated to a ritual of beauty and well-being.Dr. Arianne Dhanukdharriesingh, a dedicated dentist for over 13 years, expanded her expertise into the field of aesthetics, driven by her passion for helping others. As both a dentist and an aesthetic doctor, she is the proud owner of Ennaira Aesthetics & Wellness, a luxury medical spa that beautifully combines her medical knowledge with a commitment to holistic well-being.At Ennaira, advanced technology and personalized care work in harmony to nurture both the skin and spirit. The spa’s thoughtfully curated services include RF microneedling, customized facials, fat-dissolving injections, laser hair removal, Préime DermaFacials, hair restoration, injectables, Japanese Head Spa, and stretchmark and scar camouflage. Each service is designed to elevate confidence, enhance natural beauty, and promote overall well-being from the inside out.Backed by medical-grade equipment and a passion for excellence, Ennaira’s experienced team delivers results that are as restorative as they are remarkable. Clients are welcomed into a warm, inclusive community where beauty is not redefined but rediscovered, with grace, calm, and care at every step

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