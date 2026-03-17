InSkin Laser Aesthetics Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

A licensed provider at InSkin Laser Aesthetics performs a Matrix® skin renewal treatment using advanced radiofrequency technology designed to improve skin tone, texture, and firmness with precision and minimal downtime. An InSkin Laser Aesthetics specialist leads an educational session, sharing insights on advanced treatments, including the Matrix® platform, with attendees. Guests are welcomed at InSkin Laser Aesthetics, where a warm, inviting atmosphere meets personalized, results-driven care.

At InSkin Laser Aesthetics, our goal has always been to provide treatments that deliver real, visible results while prioritizing the health and integrity of our patients’ skin.” — Rocio, owner of InSkin Laser Aesthetics

OAKBROOK TERRACE , IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InSkin Laser Aesthetics is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrix® platform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.More than just RF microneedling , the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers InSkin Laser Aesthetics to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows InSkin Laser Aesthetics to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:-RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.-Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.-Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system, boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:-Customized treatments for all skin tones and types-Visible results with minimal downtime-Consistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.InSkin Laser Aesthetics: Dedicated to Transformative CareAt InSkin Laser Aesthetics, our goal has always been to provide treatments that deliver real, visible results while prioritizing the health and integrity of our patients’ skin,” said Rocio, owner of InSkin Laser Aesthetics. “The Matrixplatform allows us to treat multiple layers of the skin with incredible precision, giving our clients a more personalized approach to skin renewal and helping them achieve smoother, firmer, healthier-looking skin.”Whether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual’s unique skin journey. InSkin Laser Aesthetics is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At InSkin Laser Aesthetics, patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.inskinlaser.com or call (630) 519-5447.About InSkin Laser AestheticsConveniently located in Oakbrook Terrace, InSkin Laser Aesthetics combines expert care with advanced technology to deliver visible, lasting results in a calm and welcoming environment. The practice is home to a team of experienced, licensed laser technicians and medical estheticians dedicated to helping clients achieve their beauty goals through personalized, results-driven care.Every service at InSkin Laser Aesthetics is customized to meet each client’s unique skin and hair removal needs. Guided by professionals who stay up to date with the latest skincare innovations and laser techniques, guests are supported through every step of their journey - from consultation to treatment and beyond.At the core of InSkin Laser Aesthetics’ philosophy is a commitment to personalization, safety, and expertise. Treatments are performed using advanced, FDA-approved technology in a spotless, professional setting designed to promote relaxation and confidence. Whether clients are seeking smoothing laser treatments or revitalizing skin therapies, the focus remains on delivering outcomes that help them look and feel their best.InSkin Laser Aesthetics also believes exceptional skincare should be accessible. With competitive pricing and a client-first approach, the team strives to make high-quality aesthetic care attainable without compromising on results.About Candela CorporationCandela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins, and cellulite. Candela’s trusted and leading IPL, RF, and laser-based platforms, including Matrix™, Glacē™, Vbeam, the Gentle Family, Nordlys, and PicoWay. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, Candela markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries worldwide. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, as well as many international distributors.

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