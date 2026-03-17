Advanced EzGEL Tear Trough Treatment for Under Eye Rejuvenation at Forever Young Aesthetics in Birmingham, MI

Non surgical under eye filler treatment focuses on natural correction, precise technique, and conservative aesthetic results.

Under eye treatment is not about adding volume.” — Marisa Badanjek, FNP-C

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forever Young Aesthetics in Birmingham, Michigan is now offering advanced EzGEL Tear Trough treatment for patients seeking under eye rejuvenation with a conservative and precision-based approach.Under eye hollowing and shadowing are common aesthetic concerns that can create a fatigued appearance. Many patients are not looking for added volume, but rather a smoother transition between the lower eyelid and cheek. EzGEL Tear Trough treatment addresses this concern through careful placement of hyaluronic acid filler to restore structural support and improve contour. Marisa Badanjek, FNP-C , founder of Forever Young Aesthetics, takes an anatomy-driven approach to under eye filler treatment, prioritizing natural correction over dramatic change.The tear trough region contains delicate tissue and complex vascular structures, making precision essential for safe and balanced results.“Under eye treatment is not about adding volume,” says Marisa Badanjek, FNP-C. “It is about restoring support in a way that respects the anatomy and maintains facial harmony.”Proper assessment and conservative placement help reduce the risk of overcorrection or persistent puffiness. Each treatment plan is individualized to align with the patient’s natural facial structure and long-term aesthetic goals.EzGEL Tear Trough treatment may be appropriate for patients experiencing:- Under eye hollowing- Shadowing beneath the lower eyelid- A tired appearance despite feeling well rested- The treatment is designed to create a smoother under eye to cheek transition while preserving natural facial features. Results are intended to integrate seamlessly and age in a balanced way over time.Forever Young Aesthetics provides medical aesthetic and regenerative treatments in Birmingham, MI. The practice focuses on refined technique, responsible treatment planning, and natural-looking results that support long-term skin health.Patients interested in scheduling a consultation may visit www.foreveryoungmi.com or call (248) 220-7437 for additional information.

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