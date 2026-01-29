St. Albans Barracks // DUI Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2000613
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bodey Towle
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/27/2026 / 23:52 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Grange Hall Rd, Enosburgh, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered
ACCUSED: Jason Bessette
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jason Bessette
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On January 23rd, 2026, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a crash located on Grange Hall Rd., Enosburgh. Jason Bessette was identified as the operator of the motor vehicle. While speaking with Bessette, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Bessette was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks for processing. Bessette was ultimately issued a citation for DUI Refusal.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2026 08:00 hrs
COURT: Franklin
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Bodey Towle
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
