St. Albans Barracks // DUI Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26A2000613                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bodey Towle

STATION: St Albans                               

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2026 / 23:52 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grange Hall Rd, Enosburgh, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered

ACCUSED: Jason Bessette

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jason Bessette

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On January 23rd, 2026, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a crash located on Grange Hall Rd., Enosburgh. Jason Bessette was identified as the operator of the motor vehicle. While speaking with Bessette, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Bessette was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks for processing. Bessette was ultimately issued a citation for DUI Refusal.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2026 08:00 hrs      

COURT: Franklin

LODGED: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Bodey Towle

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

 

Legal Disclaimer:

