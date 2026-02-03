***UPDATE*** Rutland Barracks / Missing Person
This individual has been located.
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4000748
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 2/2/2026 at approximately 2230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 3
MISSING PERSON: Benjamin Adams
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police are seeking assistance locating Benjamin Adams, who was last seen leaving a residence in Pittsford, VT, at approximately 2230 hours on 2/2/2026. Benjamin was believed to be traveling north towards Furnace Rd in Pittsford in a blue Toyota 4-Runner. He was described as having brown/blonde curly hair, wearing Carhartt pants, and a red-and-black wool checkered jacket. A photo of Benjamin is attached.
The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Benjamin’s whereabouts and is asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information on Benjamin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.