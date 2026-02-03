Submit Release
***UPDATE*** Rutland Barracks / Missing Person

This individual has been located.

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY                        

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B4000748

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears                          

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 2/2/2026 at approximately 2230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 3

MISSING PERSON: Benjamin Adams  

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police are seeking assistance locating Benjamin Adams, who was last seen leaving a residence in Pittsford, VT, at approximately 2230 hours on 2/2/2026. Benjamin was believed to be traveling north towards Furnace Rd in Pittsford in a blue Toyota 4-Runner. He was described as having brown/blonde curly hair, wearing Carhartt pants, and a red-and-black wool checkered jacket. A photo of Benjamin is attached.

The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Benjamin’s whereabouts and is asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information on Benjamin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

 

