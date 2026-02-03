Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,035 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / two-car crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:26A5000635                                               

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: Derby                                         

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 02/03/2026 / 1203 hours

STREET: VT RT 242

TOWN: Jay

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Jay Peak Resort entrance

WEATHER: Clear           

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Riley Booth

AGE:  29    

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Element

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side front-end

INJURIES: No

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Brianna LaBerge

AGE: 23 

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger side front-end

INJURIES: No

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 02/03/2026, at approximately 1203 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-car crash on VT RT 242 in the Town of Jay, VT near the Jay Peak Resort entrance. Upon trooper’s arrival, the operators were identified as Riley Booth, 29, of North Troy and Brianna LaBerge, 23, of Westfield. Investigation revealed Booth was exiting Jay Peak and when entering VT RT 242, failed to yield to right of way traffic and was struck by LaBerge. Neither reported any injuries and Rays Towing and Greniers Towing responded to assist.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / two-car crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.