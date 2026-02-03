Derby Barracks / two-car crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:26A5000635

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02/03/2026 / 1203 hours

STREET: VT RT 242

TOWN: Jay

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Jay Peak Resort entrance

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Riley Booth

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Element

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side front-end

INJURIES: No

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Brianna LaBerge

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger side front-end

INJURIES: No

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 02/03/2026, at approximately 1203 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-car crash on VT RT 242 in the Town of Jay, VT near the Jay Peak Resort entrance. Upon trooper’s arrival, the operators were identified as Riley Booth, 29, of North Troy and Brianna LaBerge, 23, of Westfield. Investigation revealed Booth was exiting Jay Peak and when entering VT RT 242, failed to yield to right of way traffic and was struck by LaBerge. Neither reported any injuries and Rays Towing and Greniers Towing responded to assist.