Derby Barracks / two-car crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:26A5000635
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/03/2026 / 1203 hours
STREET: VT RT 242
TOWN: Jay
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Jay Peak Resort entrance
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Riley Booth
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Element
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side front-end
INJURIES: No
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Brianna LaBerge
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger side front-end
INJURIES: No
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 02/03/2026, at approximately 1203 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-car crash on VT RT 242 in the Town of Jay, VT near the Jay Peak Resort entrance. Upon trooper’s arrival, the operators were identified as Riley Booth, 29, of North Troy and Brianna LaBerge, 23, of Westfield. Investigation revealed Booth was exiting Jay Peak and when entering VT RT 242, failed to yield to right of way traffic and was struck by LaBerge. Neither reported any injuries and Rays Towing and Greniers Towing responded to assist.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.