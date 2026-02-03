Williston Barracks / Ice rescue

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26A1000931

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow

STATION: VSP Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: About 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Charlotte Town Beach, Charlotte

INCIDENT TYPE: Ice rescue

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police and multiple other first-response agencies rescued five ice skaters who became stranded on Lake Champlain after a large section of ice broke apart off Charlotte.

The incident was reported at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. Responders established an incident command post at the Charlotte Town Beach and launched a joint operation to rescue the skaters, who were approximately 675 yards off shore. The rescue operation involved sending a crew in an inflatable boat across about 200 yards of open water to the skaters and returning them one by one to a section of ice that remained stable. The skaters were then able to walk safely to shore.

The skaters were evaluated by EMS staff and reported no injuries or medical concerns.

VSP learned that three other skaters were able to reach safety on their own by heading west to the New York side of the lake.

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by Charlotte Fire and Rescue, Shelburne Fire and Rescue, Vegrennes Fire and Rescue, the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

VSP reminds the public that ice on Vermont’s water bodies this time of year can be unstable and unsafe, especially newly formed ice on the Broad Lake section of Lake Champlain, which is not fully frozen over. Anyone venturing onto the ice should take all precautions, including dressing appropriately, carrying tools to allow for self-rescuing in the event the ice gives way, and ensuring the ice is thick enough to support their weight. The only way to ensure safety is to stay off the ice entirely.

- 30 -