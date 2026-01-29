Bright Pattern Brings AI-Powered Customer Engagement and Workforce Management to GITEX 2026 Cairo

We are excited to show how AI-powered contact center technology can help businesses improve customer experience, operational efficiency, and scalability.” — Luc Cavelier, Head of Bright Pattern, Middle East and Africa

CAIRO, EGYPT, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Pattern , a global provider of AI-powered omnichannel contact center software, today announced its participation at GITEX 2026, taking place 11-12 February 2026 in Cairo, Egypt. Bright Pattern will showcase advanced customer engagement and contact center solutions for organizations across the Middle East and Africa.At GITEX 2026, Bright Pattern will demonstrate how enterprises can modernize their contact centers using its omnichannel platform, featuring a comprehensive AI suite which includes: virtual agents, real-time transcription, summarization, notetaking, interaction analytics, auto-scoring, and agent assist. Bright Pattern will also showcase its integrated workforce management capabilities, enabling organizations to forecast demand, schedule and optimize agent resources, monitor performance in real time, and improve service levels while reducing operational costs.“GITEX Cairo provides an important opportunity to connect with organizations that are actively investing in digital transformation,” said Luc Cavelier, Head of Bright Pattern, Middle East and Africa. “We are excited to show how AI-powered contact center technology can help businesses improve customer experience, operational efficiency, and scalability.”Attendees of GITEX 2026 are invited to meet with Bright Pattern to learn more about AI-powered customer engagement and Workforce Management designed for regional enterprises.ABOUT BRIGHT PATTERNFounded by pioneers in the contact center industry, Bright Pattern delivers a natively built, all-in-one AI-powered omnichannel platform including comprehensive contact center capabilities, an advanced AI suite and workforce management (WFM).Recognized as the fastest time-to-implement and lowest-cost-to-deploy, Bright Pattern delivers unmatched time-to-value.Serving over 500 customers across more than 30 countries, Bright Pattern’s cloud-native platform offers customers their deployment choice — whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in private cloud environments.

