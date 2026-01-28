Analysis: MA insurers made 53 million prior authorization determinations in 2024

A KFF analysis released Jan. 28 found that Medicare Advantage insurers made nearly 53 million prior authorization determinations in 2024, an increase from 49.8 million in 2023. The report found that MA insurers fully or partially denied 4.1 million (7.7%) of prior authorization requests they received in 2024, and that 11.5% of all denials were appealed. Of those, the initial denial was overturned in 80.7% of cases, similar to figures from previous years.

