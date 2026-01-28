ITSC Group releases 2025 annual research summary

ITSC Senior Researchers Presenting at NCTA ITSC Senior Researcher Presenting G-TELP Research at NCME

Celebrating 25 Years of Scholarly Research and Global Collaboration

Rigorous research underpins every G-TELP assessment, ensuring validity, fairness, and globally trusted English proficiency scores.” — Senior Researcher, ITSC Group

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Testing Services Center (ITSC Group) has released its 2025 Annual Research Summary, highlighting 25 years of sustained scholarly publication and international academic collaboration in the field of English language assessment.The 2025 research highlights include newly accepted studies and conference presentations addressing test design, text quality, bias, and linguistic features, reinforcing the reliability and validity of G-TELP assessments. Together, these efforts reflect ITSC’s continued commitment to evidence-based assessment development and transparent validation practices.“Our research agenda ensures that assessment decisions are grounded in rigorous academic inquiry,” said a Senior Researcher at ITSC Group. “The 2025 body of work demonstrates how research directly supports reliable, fair, and globally relevant English proficiency testing.”2025 Research HighlightsKey research contributions published or presented in 2025 include:• An Examination of G-TELP Level 2 Reading Passages Over Time, analyzing longitudinal trends to ensure alignment with intended proficiency levels.• Text Quality and Consistency of G-TELP™ Level 2 Reading Passages, examining readability, lexical diversity, and cohesion to support fairness and validity.• Bias in AI-Generated Test Items, exploring emerging concerns related to fairness and automated item development in assessment contexts.These studies provide actionable insights for assessment developers, researchers, and institutional partners.In 2025, ITSC researchers presented findings at major academic forums, including the National Council on Measurement in Education (NCME). Notably, a presentation on linking G-TELP Junior to the CEFR demonstrated ITSC’s ongoing efforts to align assessments with internationally recognized proficiency frameworks.Beyond individual studies, ITSC’s research program includes continuous validation work examining linguistic structures, bias, and scoring consistency across formats and populations. This ongoing research supports dependable score interpretation for learners, institutions, and credentialing bodies worldwide.About ITSC International Testing Services Center (ITSC) is the official provider of G-TELP, a globally recognized English proficiency test designed for real-world use. With over 40 years of expertise and a presence in countries across the globe, ITSC partners with institutions worldwide to advance English education and global talent development.

