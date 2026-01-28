SaskPower Begins Formal Process to Evaluate Large Nuclear Technologies

CANADA, January 29 - Released on January 28, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan and SaskPower today announced plans to formally evaluate large nuclear reactor technologies for use in Saskatchewan. The technology selection process will take place in parallel with SaskPower’s existing nuclear small modular reactor (SMR) project.

“Our Energy Security Strategy sets out a pathway to nuclear power generation from both SMRs and large nuclear reactors, using Saskatchewan uranium,” Minister Responsible for SaskPower Jeremy Harrison said. “Together with expanded intertie capacity, nuclear power will make Saskatchewan an export powerhouse and safeguard Saskatchewan’s energy security far into the future.”

Nuclear power generation has provided safe and reliable, non-emitting electricity in Canada for more than 60 years. It offers a solution to reliably and securely meet Saskatchewan’s growing electricity demand in the coming decades.

“SaskPower will leverage partnerships with experienced nuclear operators, and will continue to engage with Indigenous Rightsholders, Saskatchewan’s communities and businesses as we consider the potential deployment of large nuclear reactors,” SaskPower President and CEO Rupen Pandya said. “Potentially bringing a large reactor online will take at least 15 to 20 years, which is why we need to start this process now.”

Significant additional regulatory, siting and engagement work are needed before any construction can begin on a new nuclear project. SaskPower’s current SMR project continues to progress and a site for the province’s first SMR build near Estevan is anticipated later this year.

