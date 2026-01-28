Daily Session Report for Wednesday, January 28, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 28, 2026

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 2:45 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbeter.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following Committee on Committee report:

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

In the House of Representatives

January 28, 2026

Resolved that,

Representative Seth Grove resigns as a member of the Labor and Industry Committee.

Representative R. Lee James is elected as member of the Labor and Industry Committee and is appointed Chairman.

Representative R. Lee James resigns as a member of the Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Committee.

Representative Ryan Warner is elected as a member of the Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Committee and appointed Chairman.

Representative Ryan Warner resigns as a member of the Appropriations Committee.

Representative Chad Reichard is elected a member of the Appropriations Committee.

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Tina Pickett

Chair

Committee on Committees

The Chair is in receipt of a letter of resignation from Representative Seth Grove:

January 26, 2026

Speaker of the PA House of Representatives

Room 139, Main Capitol Building

Harrisburg, PA 17120

Dear Madam Speaker,

It has been an honor to represent the people of the 196th Pennsylvania House District in York County.

Please accept this letter as my official notice that I am resigning my House Seat effective as the end fo the day on January 31, 2026.

Sincerely,

Seth M. Grove

196th District

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· As required by the Job Enhancement Act of 1996, Section 2706, as amended, a report on Tax-Exempt Bond Allocation for the

Year-End of 2025 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development

· As required by Act 33 of 1976, from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s Debt Obligations 2026 Report

· In accordance with the Sexual Assault Testing & Evidence Collection Act, amended by Act 122 of 2024, the 2025 Annual Report:

Sexual Assault Testing & Evidence Collection Act Implementation prepared by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in collaboration

with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency (PCCD) and Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH)

· In accordance with Section 5723(d) of the Wiretapping & Electronic Control Act, the 2025 Annual Report from the

Superior Court of Pennsylvania

The Chair is in receipt of the following correspondence:

· In accordance with the provisions of Article VIII, Section 7(a) (4) of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

and Section 304 of the Capital Facilities Debt Enabling Act, a certification in connection with the General Bond Obligation

bond sale of January 21, 2026 from the Office the Pennsylvania Auditor General

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 384 State Government

HR 385 Labor And Industry

HR 386 Judiciary

HR 387 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 388 Health

HR 390 State Government

HR 391 State Government

HR 392 Health

HR 393 Judiciary

HR 394 State Government

HR 395 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 396 Education

HR 397 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 398 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 399 Health

HR 400 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 401 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 402 Judiciary

HR 403 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 404 Health

HR 405 Health

HR 406 State Government

HR 407 Children And Youth

HR 408 Finance

HR 409 State Government

HB 171 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 172 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2115 Judiciary

HB 2116 Finance

HB 2117 Education

HB 2118 Judiciary

HB 2119 Game And Fisheries

HB 2120 Commerce

HB 2121 Professional Licensure

HB 2122 Judiciary

HB 2123 Professional Licensure

HB 2124 Judiciary

HB 2125 Housing And Community Development

HB 2126 Judiciary

HB 2127 Finance

HB 2128 Judiciary

HB 2129 Energy

HB 2130 Transportation

HB 2131 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2132 Housing And Community Development

HB 2133 Labor And Industry

HB 2134 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2135 Labor And Industry

HB 2136 Judiciary

HB 2144 Transportation

HB 2145 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2146 Local Government

HB 2147 Liquor Control

HB 2148 Education

HB 2149 Education

HB 2150 Energy

HB 2151 Energy

HB 2152 Education

HB 2153 Education

HB 2154 Judiciary

HB 2155 Housing And Community Development

HB 2156 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2157 Education

HB 2158 Judiciary

HB 2159 Commerce

HB 2160 Housing And Community Development

HB 2161 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 2162 Health

HB 2163 Professional Licensure

HB 2164 Human Services

HB 2165 Judiciary

HB 2166 Finance

HB 2167 Education

HB 2168 Education

HB 2169 Education

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, February 2, 2026 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.