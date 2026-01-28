Daily Session Report for Wednesday, January 28, 2026
PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
January 28, 2026
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 2:45 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbeter.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following Committee on Committee report:
Committees on Committees
Supplemental Report
In the House of Representatives
January 28, 2026
Resolved that,
Representative Seth Grove resigns as a member of the Labor and Industry Committee.
Representative R. Lee James is elected as member of the Labor and Industry Committee and is appointed Chairman.
Representative R. Lee James resigns as a member of the Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Committee.
Representative Ryan Warner is elected as a member of the Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Committee and appointed Chairman.
Representative Ryan Warner resigns as a member of the Appropriations Committee.
Representative Chad Reichard is elected a member of the Appropriations Committee.
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Tina Pickett
Chair
Committee on Committees
The Chair is in receipt of a letter of resignation from Representative Seth Grove:
January 26, 2026
Speaker of the PA House of Representatives
Room 139, Main Capitol Building
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Dear Madam Speaker,
It has been an honor to represent the people of the 196th Pennsylvania House District in York County.
Please accept this letter as my official notice that I am resigning my House Seat effective as the end fo the day on January 31, 2026.
Sincerely,
Seth M. Grove
196th District
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:
· As required by the Job Enhancement Act of 1996, Section 2706, as amended, a report on Tax-Exempt Bond Allocation for the
Year-End of 2025 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development
· As required by Act 33 of 1976, from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s Debt Obligations 2026 Report
· In accordance with the Sexual Assault Testing & Evidence Collection Act, amended by Act 122 of 2024, the 2025 Annual Report:
Sexual Assault Testing & Evidence Collection Act Implementation prepared by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in collaboration
with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency (PCCD) and Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH)
· In accordance with Section 5723(d) of the Wiretapping & Electronic Control Act, the 2025 Annual Report from the
Superior Court of Pennsylvania
The Chair is in receipt of the following correspondence:
· In accordance with the provisions of Article VIII, Section 7(a) (4) of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
and Section 304 of the Capital Facilities Debt Enabling Act, a certification in connection with the General Bond Obligation
bond sale of January 21, 2026 from the Office the Pennsylvania Auditor General
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 384 State Government
HR 385 Labor And Industry
HR 386 Judiciary
HR 387 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 388 Health
HR 390 State Government
HR 391 State Government
HR 392 Health
HR 393 Judiciary
HR 394 State Government
HR 395 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 396 Education
HR 397 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 398 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 399 Health
HR 400 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 401 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 402 Judiciary
HR 403 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HR 404 Health
HR 405 Health
HR 406 State Government
HR 407 Children And Youth
HR 408 Finance
HR 409 State Government
HB 171 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 172 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2115 Judiciary
HB 2116 Finance
HB 2117 Education
HB 2118 Judiciary
HB 2119 Game And Fisheries
HB 2120 Commerce
HB 2121 Professional Licensure
HB 2122 Judiciary
HB 2123 Professional Licensure
HB 2124 Judiciary
HB 2125 Housing And Community Development
HB 2126 Judiciary
HB 2127 Finance
HB 2128 Judiciary
HB 2129 Energy
HB 2130 Transportation
HB 2131 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2132 Housing And Community Development
HB 2133 Labor And Industry
HB 2134 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2135 Labor And Industry
HB 2136 Judiciary
HB 2144 Transportation
HB 2145 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2146 Local Government
HB 2147 Liquor Control
HB 2148 Education
HB 2149 Education
HB 2150 Energy
HB 2151 Energy
HB 2152 Education
HB 2153 Education
HB 2154 Judiciary
HB 2155 Housing And Community Development
HB 2156 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2157 Education
HB 2158 Judiciary
HB 2159 Commerce
HB 2160 Housing And Community Development
HB 2161 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 2162 Health
HB 2163 Professional Licensure
HB 2164 Human Services
HB 2165 Judiciary
HB 2166 Finance
HB 2167 Education
HB 2168 Education
HB 2169 Education
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
|
From Insurance Reported as Amended
|
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
|
From Labor and Industry Reported as Amended
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
|
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
|
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, February 2, 2026 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.