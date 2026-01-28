Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, January 28, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 28, 2026

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 2:45 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbeter.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following Committee on Committee report:

 

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

 

In the House of Representatives

January 28, 2026

 

Resolved that,

 

Representative Seth Grove resigns as a member of the Labor and Industry Committee.

Representative R. Lee James is elected as member of the Labor and Industry Committee and is appointed Chairman.

 

Representative R. Lee James resigns as a member of the Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Committee.

Representative Ryan Warner is elected as a member of the Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Committee and appointed Chairman.

 

Representative Ryan Warner resigns as a member of the Appropriations Committee.

Representative Chad Reichard is elected a member of the Appropriations Committee.

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Representative Tina Pickett

Chair

Committee on Committees

 

The Chair is in receipt of a letter of resignation from Representative Seth Grove:

 

January 26, 2026

Speaker of the PA House of Representatives

Room 139, Main Capitol Building

Harrisburg, PA 17120

 

Dear Madam Speaker,

 

It has been an honor to represent the people of the 196th Pennsylvania House District in York County.

 

Please accept this letter as my official notice that I am resigning my House Seat effective as the end fo the day on January 31, 2026.

 

Sincerely,

Seth M. Grove

196th District

 

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

 

·         As required by the Job Enhancement Act of 1996, Section 2706, as amended, a report on Tax-Exempt Bond Allocation for the

Year-End of 2025 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development

 

·         As required by Act 33 of 1976, from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s Debt Obligations 2026 Report

 

·         In accordance with the Sexual Assault Testing & Evidence Collection Act, amended by Act 122 of 2024, the 2025 Annual Report:

Sexual Assault Testing & Evidence Collection Act Implementation prepared by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in collaboration

with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency (PCCD) and Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH)

 

·         In accordance with Section 5723(d) of the Wiretapping & Electronic Control Act, the 2025 Annual Report from the

Superior Court of Pennsylvania

 

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following correspondence:

 

·         In accordance with the provisions of Article VIII, Section 7(a) (4) of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

 and Section 304 of the Capital Facilities Debt Enabling Act, a certification in connection with the General Bond Obligation

 bond sale of January 21, 2026 from the Office the Pennsylvania Auditor General

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 384     State Government

HR 385     Labor And Industry

HR 386     Judiciary

HR 387     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 388     Health

HR 390     State Government

HR 391     State Government

HR 392     Health

HR 393     Judiciary

HR 394     State Government

HR 395     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 396     Education

HR 397     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 398     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 399     Health

HR 400     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 401     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 402     Judiciary

HR 403     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 404     Health

HR 405     Health

HR 406     State Government

HR 407     Children And Youth

HR 408     Finance

HR 409     State Government

                   

HB 171     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 172     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2115   Judiciary

HB 2116   Finance

HB 2117   Education

HB 2118   Judiciary

HB 2119   Game And Fisheries

HB 2120   Commerce

HB 2121   Professional Licensure

HB 2122   Judiciary

HB 2123   Professional Licensure

HB 2124   Judiciary

HB 2125   Housing And Community Development

HB 2126   Judiciary

HB 2127   Finance

HB 2128   Judiciary

HB 2129   Energy

HB 2130   Transportation

HB 2131   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2132   Housing And Community Development

HB 2133   Labor And Industry

HB 2134   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2135   Labor And Industry

HB 2136   Judiciary

HB 2144   Transportation

HB 2145   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2146   Local Government

HB 2147   Liquor Control

HB 2148   Education

HB 2149   Education

HB 2150   Energy

HB 2151   Energy

HB 2152   Education

HB 2153   Education

HB 2154   Judiciary

HB 2155   Housing And Community Development

HB 2156   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2157   Education

HB 2158   Judiciary

HB 2159   Commerce

HB 2160   Housing And Community Development

HB 2161   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 2162   Health

HB 2163   Professional Licensure

HB 2164   Human Services

HB 2165   Judiciary

HB 2166   Finance

HB 2167   Education

HB 2168   Education

HB 2169   Education

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 331

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 348

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1129

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1304

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1525

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1526

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1671

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 1718

From Insurance Reported as Amended

HB 1750

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 1923

From Labor and Industry Reported as Amended

HB 2018

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 2154

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 63

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HR 385

From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

HR 386

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 327

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, February 2, 2026  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

