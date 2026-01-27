Simple ways Veterans can protect against suicide risk right now

Suicide prevention doesn’t require big changes. These simple steps can help.

It may feel like protecting yourself against suicide risk requires significant life changes. That kind of pressure can feel overwhelming. The good news is that there are small, simple steps you can take every day that protect against the risk of suicide. It doesn’t have to be complicated. It’s about building healthy habits of small actions you can take at any time to protect your overall health and well-being. When your health is strong, your body and mind can handle stress better. Good sleep, regular movement, solid routines and positive relationships all help your brain stay balanced. They also make it easier to solve problems, stay calm during tough moments and reach out for support when you need it.

Over time, these habits create a kind of “protective buffer.” They don’t remove every challenge, but they give you more tools to get through hard times, which lowers your risk of suicide.

Strengthen your social connections

Evidence shows that feeling connected to even one other person can drastically reduce suicide risk. In your everyday life, that could look like:

Texting or calling a friend once a week.

Going to a community activity a couple of times a month (like a fitness class, a worship group, or a volunteer event).

Joining a Veteran peer or community group, like the ones listed in this article.

Feel a sense of purpose

Your mental health will improve when you have something to look forward to and care about. Some people feel a sense of purpose through their job or through being a parent or caregiver for someone else. You could also tap into it in simpler ways, such as:

Thinking of the roles you have that make you feel needed (friend, teammate, sibling, pet owner, neighbor) and taking the opportunity to give that role some extra attention. You could send a friend a card, organize a get-together with your team, take your pet on a longer walk or offer extra treats.

Setting a weekly goal to fix something, learn something or help someone out. These tasks could be as simple as fixing a button on an old coat, watching a YouTube video on how to cook a new meal or bringing in a neighbor’s trash cans for them.

Keep your environment safe

You don’t have to overhaul your whole environment to protect yourself against suicide. Even small changes and additions to your home can keep you safe. Consider doing things like:

Securing your firearms. You can request a free cable gun lock from a Suicide Prevention Coordinator (SPC) at your local VA medical center. Find a facility or an SPC using the VA Resource Locator. Learn more about secure firearm storage on VA’s Keep It Secure website.

Keeping medications secure and organized. Dispose of any medications you no longer need, keep medicines in their original containers and never combine different medications into one bottle. Read more tips from VA Center for Medication Safety.

Be aware of the resources available to you

It’s a good idea to know where you can turn when life throws challenges your way, even if you’re doing OK right now. That way, when times get tough, you’ll be prepared to take a step down the road to support. Take a minute to bookmark these resources:

Don’t wait. Reach out. This campaign encourages Veterans to proactively seek support and resources for any life challenge. Millions of Veterans like you have taken steps to get help when they were in need. The site provides customized resources and support for difficulties like career challenges, living with a disability, money challenges, substance use, health challenges and so much more.

Veteran Training Self-Help Portal. On this site, you can watch videos and take self-paced courses about all kinds of issues, such as sleep problems, anger management challenges, parenting and problem-solving skills. These free courses are available 24/7 and are totally confidential. They can help equip you with the knowledge and skills that make you more resilient and better protected against suicide risk.

Decreasing your suicide risk doesn’t have to mean making sweeping life changes. Sometimes it just means taking small steps to make yourself better prepared to handle whatever life throws your way. VA is always here to help you in that journey.

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.