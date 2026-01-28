iVALT® Introduces Human-in-the-Loop Identity Control for AI Agents, Establishing Accountability in Autonomous Systems

iVALT introduces human-in-the-loop identity control that ensures AI agents act only with cryptographically verified human authorization.

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iVALT , the leader in human-bound, AI-resistant identity assurance, today announced a breakthrough capability that brings real human accountability to AI agents through cryptographically enforced Human-in-the-Loop authorization.As organizations rapidly deploy AI agents to plan travel, transfer funds, sign documents, and grant system or physical access, a critical risk has emerged: AI agents can act faster than governance frameworks can control them. Without strong identity assurance, enterprises face mounting exposure to unauthorized actions, regulatory violations, and liability.iVALT solves this problem by ensuring that AI agents cannot execute high-risk actions without explicit, real-time authorization from a verified human who is accountable for that decision.𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐀𝐈 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐈With iVALT, AI agents are permitted to propose actions but execution is cryptographically gated until a registered human authorizes the request using iVALT’s Human-Bound PKI™ identity verification.Before an AI agent can; for example,:● Book travel or make purchases● Transfer funds or approve payments● Sign legally binding documents● Grant logical or physical access…the accountable human must approve the action using iVALT’s five-factor, mobile-based identity verification.This ensures that every material action performed by an AI agent is traceable to a verified human identity, not a password, token, or API key.𝐅𝐢𝐯𝐞-𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧-𝐁𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Each authorization request is validated in real time using iVALT’s simultaneous identity factors:● Biometric verification (Face ID / mobile biometrics)● Device-bound PKI cryptography (registered secure mobile device)● Location verification (GPS context)● Time-based authorization (temporal validity)● The source of the authentication requestTogether, these factors create a narrow, non-replayable authorization window that is resistant to credential theft, AI impersonation, deepfakes, and social engineering attacks.𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐧Unlike traditional “human approval” workflows that rely on logins or clicks, iVALT provides cryptographic proof of who approved what, when, where, and on which device.This enables:● Clear accountability for AI-driven actions● Strong audit trails for compliance and investigations● Reduced enterprise liability● Enforcement of policy-based AI governanceEvery approved action is bound to a verified human identity ensuring that responsibility cannot be denied, spoofed, or delegated without authorization.𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐈 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬iVALT’s Human-in-the-Loop control is purpose-built for environments where AI autonomy must be balanced with human authority, including:● Financial services and payment approvals● Legal and document execution● Enterprise access management● Critical infrastructure and facilities● Regulated and compliance-driven industriesBy enforcing identity at the moment of execution, iVALT enables organizations to move from AI trust assumptions to AI trust assurance.“AI agents are powerful, but power without accountability creates risk,” said Baldev Krishan, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of iVALT. “iVALT ensures that AI agents operate with human authority, cryptographically proven. Every action has a real person behind it verified, accountable, and auditable.”"iVALT's Human-Bound PKI™ is the key component enabling business-driven AI governance to shift from reactive to predictive by cryptographically proving human accountability for every AI agent action before it executes. This transforms 'AI approved it' into 'John Smith approved it on his verified device at 2:47 PM' - exactly what regulators need to see." Casey Plunkett, CEO Secure AI𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐙𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐙𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐈 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬iVALT extends Zero Trust principles beyond users and networks to AI agents themselves, ensuring that agents can act only within the bounds of verified human intent.This represents a foundational shift from autonomous execution to controlled autonomy, where AI accelerates workflows without introducing uncontrolled risk.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐓iVALT delivers real-time, unassailable identity verification for people, AI agents, and endpoints using mobile biometrics, PKI-based identity, device authentication, GPS location, and time-based validation. Powered by patented technologies, iVALT enables AI-resistant, passwordless authentication across enterprise, financial services, healthcare, and government environments that help organizations move from Zero Trust to Zero Doubt.

