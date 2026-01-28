iVALT® Announces Beta Launch of DocuID® - Human-Verified Document Security for the AI Era

DocuID delivers human-bound, AI-resistant document security for Microsoft 365 and PDFs that verify the real person behind every file access.

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iVALT , the leader in human-bound, AI-resistant identity verification, today announced the beta launch of DocuID , its breakthrough document security solution that ensures only verified, authorized humans can access sensitive files - even if those files are copied, forwarded, or stolen.DocuID brings real-time access control driven by proven identity directly to documents, including Microsoft 365 and Office files such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and PDF content, ensuring documents remain secure and accessible only to the intended recipient, regardless of where the file travels.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐦: 𝐃𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐋𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐲’𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝In today’s digital workflows, documents are constantly emailed, downloaded, synced, and shared across platforms. Once a file leaves its original location, control is effectively lost. Links can be spoofed. Credentials can be compromised. Files can be forwarded endlessly.In the age of AI-driven phishing, impersonation, and deepfake attacks, trust in “who is actually opening this document” has collapsed.DocuID changes that equation.𝗛𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻-𝗕𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗟𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹DocuID embeds encrypted, human-verified access controls directly into documents. Before a file can be opened, iVALT verifies:● Who the user is (mobile biometric identity)● What device they are using (device-bound PKI)● Where they are located (GPS context)● When access is occurring (time-based validation)● Why the authentication request was initiated (source of the request)If a document is forwarded to an unauthorized party, access is automatically denied. Document owners retain full control at all times, including the ability to revoke access instantly, apply time-limited access, or enforce location-based policies even after distribution.𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁 365 𝗗𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗣𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸:With DocuID, organizations can protect Microsoft 365 and Office documents without disrupting existing workflows. Users continue to create, share, and collaborate using familiar tools, while DocuID ensures that every open action is verified against the real human behind the click.This allows enterprises to secure documents stored locally, shared externally, or accessed remotely without relying on passwords, static encryption keys, or email-based trust.𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗜-𝗘𝗿𝗮 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗸 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗭𝗲𝗿𝗼 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗘𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀Unlike traditional document protection methods that rely on credentials or perimeter controls, DocuID is purpose-built for AI-era cyber risk. It leverages iVALT’s mobile-centric identity platform, combining biometrics, PKI, device trust, GPS, and time to deliver Zero Trust at the document level.The result is confidentiality, integrity, and cryptographic proof of human identity every time a document is opened.“The beta launch of DocuID marks a fundamental shift in how documents are protected,” said 𝑩𝒂𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒗 𝑲𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒏, 𝑷𝒉.𝑫., 𝑪𝑬𝑶 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑪𝒐-𝑭𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝗶𝗩𝗔𝗟𝗧. “For the first time, document owners can verify the real human accessing their files, not just a credential or a device. Additionally, users can be sure that files are only accessible to the intended recipients, even if those documents are forwarded or copied. DocuID delivers security that is stronger, simpler, and designed for the realities of AI-driven threats.”“I’ve been investigating content control systems that securely cryptographically wrap documents ever since Microsoft released Rights Management Service over a decade ago,” said 𝑹𝒐𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝑮𝒓𝒊𝒎𝒆𝒔, 𝑪𝒚𝒃𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒇𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍, 𝑨𝒖𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒓 & 𝑨𝒅𝒗𝒐𝒄𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑪𝑰𝑺𝑶 𝑨𝒅𝒗𝒊𝒔𝒐𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝗞𝗻𝗼𝘄𝗕𝗲4. “But having document control tied to a real human identity using multiple forms of authentication is a fantastic defense to have in place at any company.”“In the AI era, content without provenance is a liability. DocuID allows enterprises using Microsoft Office 365 and PDF files to assert cryptographic ownership, authenticity, and chain of custody provenance on incoming content, while also acting as a policy enforcement point before that content is consumed by large language models and AI systems,” said 𝙆𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣 𝙉𝙚𝙖𝙡, 𝘾𝙀𝙊 𝙤𝙛 𝗣3𝗶𝗗 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰. “This turns content from an untrusted input into a verified, human-authorized asset and gives organizations a powerful new control surface for AI safety, compliance, and intellectual property protection.”𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤, 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧DocuID is designed for organizations that cannot afford document compromise, including:● Financial institutions● Healthcare providers● Law firms and legal departments● Enterprises handling proprietary data● Government and defense organizations● IP-rich and research-driven companiesThe beta program invites select enterprises and security leaders to deploy DocuID early and help shape the future of identity-verified digital trust.Because in the AI era, it’s not enough to know a document was opened; you need to know who opened it.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐓iVALT delivers real-time, unassailable identity verification for people and endpoints using mobile biometrics, PKI-based identity, device authentication, GPS location, and time-based validation. Powered by patented technologies, iVALT enables AI-resistant, passwordless authentication across enterprise, financial services, healthcare, and government environments, helping organizations move from Zero Trust to Zero Doubt.𝗗𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗜𝗗𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗼𝗳 𝗶𝗩𝗔𝗟𝗧.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.