iVALT and OpenVPN Partner to Deliver the Next Generation of Human-Bound, Passwordless Zero Trust Network Access

iVALT® OpenVPN

iVALT & OpenVPN partner to deliver passwordless, human-bound PKI authentication,enabling secure 1-click Zero Trust VPN access, blocking AI-driven impersonation.

This joint solution ensures that only the real, verified human can gain access, whether they are employees, contractors, or privileged administrators.” — —

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iVALT , the leader in mobile-centric, PKI-anchored human identity, today announced a strategic partnership with OpenVPN , the number one-ranked business VPN and ZTNA solution on G2. Together, the companies are delivering a breakthrough in secure remote access: one-click VPN login backed by human-bound PKI identity, eliminating passwords, stopping social-engineering attacks, and defending against the surge in AI deepfake impersonation.Under the partnership, organizations can now enable users to authenticate into OpenVPN business products using iVALT’s Human-Bound PKI™ - a unique combination of secure-element key pairs, device binding, biometrics, and contextual verification. This ensures that only the real, verified human can gain access, whether they are employees, contractors, or privileged admins.Key Benefits for Customers● Access Server Incorporates More Zero Trust Capability:This partnership hardens Access Server’s Zero Trust posture, removes credential-based vulnerabilities, strengthens identity-based least privilege access, and adds location context to access decisions.● One-Click, Frictionless VPN Access:Users log in instantly through iVALT’s mobile app - no passwords, no codes, no tokens.● Human-Bound PKI Identity:Every login is cryptographically tied to the individual user through their device and biometrics, creating an unspoofable identity layer. Also includes time and geographic boundary limitations that can be deployed for added user validation.● Stops Social Engineering & AI Deepfakes:Whether a helpdesk request, a VPN access rule change, or a privileged escalation, iVALT verifies the true human behind the request - blocking deepfake voices, fake callers, and impersonation attacks.● Higher Assurance for Privileged Access for Highly-Regulated Industries:Access Server gains an additional and unmatched assurance layer, important for companies in highly-regulated or compliance-heavy industries.● Stronger Security, Lower Operations Overhead:Eliminates password resets, SMS codes, hardware tokens, and the need for costly certificate-authority management.● AI-Ready Identity Architecture:The combined solution ensures that only validated humans can trigger actions across both VPN access and AI-driven systems.“AI deepfakes have broken trust in traditional authentication,” said Baldev Krishan. Ph.D, CEO of iVALT. “Together with OpenVPN, we’re giving enterprises a simple, powerful way to verify the real human behind every access request.”“OpenVPN has long set the standard for secure connectivity,” said Rohit Kalbag, Vice President of Product Marketing and Alliances at OpenVPN Inc. “By integrating iVALT’s Human-Bound PKI identity, we are setting a new standard-one that eliminates the biggest vulnerabilities in remote access, stolen credentials and social-engineering exploits, strengthens zero trust access by verifying user location and authenticity, while also future-proofing against threats brought on by AI.”The combined solution is available immediately for enterprise deployments. For more information on how it works, visit https://openvpn.net/as-docs/tutorials/tutorial--ivalt-2fa-access-server.html About iVALT, Inc.iVALT provides real-time, unassailable identity for people and endpoints. With 5-factors, including 1-click mobile biometrics identity and simultaneous PKI mobile identity, along with GPS location and time, iVALT verifies identity and context instantly across enterprise, financial, healthcare, and government environments. Its patented OnDemand ID™ technology integrates seamlessly with all existing authentication, access management, and security systems to deliver trusted human, AI agent and IOT identities for all use cases.About OpenVPNOpenVPN's network security platforms provide secure remote access through both self-hosted VPN and cloud-delivered VPN solutions for business with the core tenets of Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), creating peace of mind for organizations with remote and hybrid employees. Built on the high-performance, enterprise-trusted open-source OpenVPN protocol, OpenVPN’s solutions for business, Access Server and CloudConnexa, help teams securely access private company resources on SaaS platforms, the web, and via cloud environments (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, etc.). With over 90 million downloads and nearly 20,000 business customers, OpenVPN products are trusted for their security, speed, and simplicity.Media ContactiVALT.comEmail: info@ivalt.comPhone: 1-510-304-6830Openvpn.comKrista Lyonskrista.lyons@openvpn.comPhone: 813-420-8571

