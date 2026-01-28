DPS Unveils State’s Largest Aircraft Operations Hangar in Edinburg

AUSTIN – Earlier this week, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officially opened its new Aircraft Operations Division (AOD) hangar in Edinburg with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event on Monday celebrated a major expansion of DPS’ aviation capabilities in the South Texas Region, as the new facility is the largest DPS hangar in the state and is now fully operational. DPS’ South Texas leadership was joined at the ceremony by State Senator Juan Hinojosa and Representative Terry Canales.

“The South Texas International Airport in Edinburg is strategically located in the Rio Grande Valley and serves as a staging area for military and law enforcement operations. I am proud to have worked with Chairman Terry Canales and our Valley legislative delegation to secure more than $30 million in state funds for airport improvements in the past ten years,” said Senator Juan Hinojosa. “This includes $10 million for the construction of this hangar. We will continue to work together, along with TxDOT, DPS, and the City of Edinburg, to ensure that our law enforcement and first responders have the infrastructure and tools they need to respond to any emergency, whether it involves border security or a natural disaster.”

“The opening of the new Department of Public Safety Aircraft Operations Division hangar at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg, Texas, marks the culmination of the hard work Senator Hinojosa and I have achieved over multiple sessions securing $30 million in state funding back into a vital part of our community,” said Representative Terry Canales. “When we invest in the South Texas International Airport, we invest in safety, security and economic development for the entire South Texas community.”

The new 30,000 square foot hangar cost 11.1 million dollars, which was made possible through 10 million in funding from the Texas Legislature, and 1.1 million from the City of Edinburg to complete the project.

“This new hangar represents a major milestone for AOD,” said Aircraft Operations Chief Stacy Holland. “As our operational demands continue to increase statewide, this facility provides the space, infrastructure and capacity needed to support our aircraft, personnel, new maintenance initiative and long-term mission of protecting and serving Texas.”

Strategically located in the center of the Rio Grande Valley, the hangar significantly enhances DPS’ ability to rapidly respond to daily demands and large-scale emergencies across the region. In the event of a natural disaster, the hangar will serve as a critical staging location for both air and ground assets, allowing DPS to quickly coordinate response efforts and deploy resources to support affected communities.

The facility’s location and capabilities also strengthen DPS’s ability to conduct joint operations alongside local, state and federal partners, further reinforcing a unified approach to public safety in South Texas.

“Whether it’s a natural disaster or daily law enforcement operations, this facility ensures we have the right assets in the right places to support the region,” said DPS South Texas Region Chief Arturo Dela Garza. “That means enhanced public safety and more lives saved – and that’s a benefit for all of Texas.”

The Edinburg hangar is currently staffed by seven pilots, five tactical flight officers, two remote pilots and two aircraft mechanics. The facility supports two state-owned helicopters, one state-owned airplane, and one federally owned airplane. Each asset plays a vital role in border security, disaster response, search and rescue operations and other critical public safety missions.

The old Edinburg hangar is now being used by the National Guard supporting border security operations.

Click here to view pictures from the grand opening.

###(HQ 2026-009)