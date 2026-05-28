Bloods Member on Most Wanted List Captured in Austin

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Devonshae Aikeis Fisher is back in custody after being captured in Travis Co. on Thursday. A Texas Crime Stoppers will not be paid for his arrest.

Devonshae Aikeis Fisher, 32, a documented Bloods gang member, was taken into custody on May 21, 2026, near MoPac Expressway and 45th Street in Austin after a brief vehicle pursuit. The pursuit began along the MoPac Expressway after Fisher refused to stop for Austin Police Department (APD) officers and Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers who tried to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle. Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Safe Streets Taskforce (SSTF), including a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agent and a Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office Deputy, assisted in the investigation.

Fisher had been wanted since July 2024 for violating his parole from a past conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Additionally, in March 2025, warrants were issued out of McClain Co., Okla., for his arrest for bail jumping and failure to appear for acquiring proceeds from drug activity.

In 2012, Fisher was convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. In 2021, Fisher was convicted in Bexar Co. of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and sentenced to five years in prison. He was released on parole in April 2023. More information about Fisher can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2026, DPS and other agencies have arrested 36 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 27 sex offenders and five gang members – with $50,500 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

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(HQ 2026-052)